Africa

TotalEnergies CEO aims to lift force majeure on Mozambique LNG project

20 May 2025 - 12:05 By Colleen Howe
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The security situation in Mozambique has improved, TotalEnergies boss Patrick Pouyanne told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Gas Conference on Tuesday. File photo.
The security situation in Mozambique has improved, TotalEnergies boss Patrick Pouyanne told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Gas Conference on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

TotalEnergies will seek Mozambique's approval to lift a force majeure declaration on its $20bn (R361.49bn) liquefied natural gas (LNG) project there and resume construction by mid-summer, chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Tuesday.

Covered by force majeure since 2021 following insurgent attacks, the project includes development of the Golfinho and Atum natural gas fields in the Offshore Area 1 concession and the building of a two-train liquefaction plant.

"The security situation has improved," Pouyanne told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Gas Conference. "It will be up to the government of Mozambique to approve lifting of this force majeure."

The plant will have a capacity of 13.12-million metric tons per year (tpy).

Total is the operator with a stake of 26.5%, followed by Mitsui & Co with 20%, while Mozambique's state-owned ENH has 15%. Indian state firms and Thailand's PTTEP own the rest.

In the Pacific island of Papua New Guinea, the French energy major is also looking at reducing the capital expenditure of its LNG project by 20% to 25%, Pouyanne said.

The second major gas project in the impoverished nation, the 5.4-million-metric-tpy Papua LNG is a joint venture of TotalEnergies, Exxon Mobil, Santos and state-owned Kumul Petroleum.

Reuters

READ MORE:

TotalEnergies, BWEnergy set to decide on Namibia projects 'late next year'

Namibia expects French oil major TotalEnergies to take a final investment decision on its Venus discovery in the African country in the fourth ...
News
6 days ago

Mozambique LNG project to launch by mid-year, says TotalEnergies CEO

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Wednesday that partners on its long-delayed Mozambique LNG project have decided to move ahead and launch ...
News
2 weeks ago

TotalEnergies faces French manslaughter probe over Mozambique attack

French prosecutors have opened an investigation into TotalEnergies over potential manslaughter and a failure to assist people in danger during a ...
News
2 months ago

TotalEnergies' Mozambique LNG project faces delay beyond 2029

TotalEnergies' $20bn (R370.45bn) Mozambique liquefied natural gas (LNG) project will not be operational by 2029 as hoped, the French oil major said ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Seven girls arrested after violent bullying seen on video South Africa
  2. Protesters impeding traffic on highway near Diepkloof, Soweto South Africa
  3. Newzroom Afrika anchor Aldrin Sampear apologises for road rage incident, ... South Africa
  4. 'Sell it or hand over to capable hands,’ say frustrated 27 Boxes traders South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Washington for working visit Politics

Latest Videos

The last-ditch race to save the Orinoco crocodile | REUTERS
Cayenne Turbo GT Full Lap On Board Camera