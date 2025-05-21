Africa

Fire at Chevron oil platform offshore Angola injures 17

21 May 2025 - 09:58 By Miguel Gomes
The cause of the fire in the basement deck of a multistorey drilling production platform 97km off the Angolan coast is currently under investigation. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/IGOR SHKVARA

Seventeen people were injured, four seriously, when a fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday at Chevron's deep-water Benguela Belize Lobito Tomboco (BBLT) oil platform, Angolan authorities and the US oil major said in statements.

The cause of the fire, which occurred in the basement deck of the multistorey drilling production platform in the Block 14 concession some 97km offshore the Cabinda coast, is currently under investigation.

"All of them are now on land and receiving appropriate medical care," Angola's National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels said in its statement, referring to those injured.

"We received four injured workers today with moderate burns," Doctor Welema Fonseca, a senior manager at the General Hospital of Cabinda, told Reuters.

Chevron said the incident occurred at a time when BBLT was undergoing annual maintenance as part of a scheduled shutdown and all production at the site stopped on May 1 this year.

The platform is operated by Chevron's Angolan unit, Cabinda Gulf Oil Company, a top oil and gas producer in sub-Saharan Africa's second largest crude producer after Nigeria.

The heavy platform has living quarters for approximately 157 people, according to Chevron's website. The fire broke out around 3am (2am GMT) and all personnel have been accounted for, Chevron said.

