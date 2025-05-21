Africa

Sudan accuses UAE of May 4 drone attacks on Port Sudan

21 May 2025 - 12:15 By Nafisa Eltahir
A view shows a large plume of smoke and fire rising from fuel depot in Port Sudan, Sudan, on May 6 2025. Sudan says the UAE was responsible for the attack. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Khalid Abdelaziz

Sudan says the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is responsible for an attack on Port Sudan this month, accusing the Gulf state for the first time of direct military intervention in a war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The UAE denied the allegations in a statement and said it condemned the attack.

"It is deeply regrettable that the Port Sudan authorities continue to perpetrate violence against their own citizens, yet seek to deflect blame from their own responsibility for Sudan's internal conflict by making unfounded allegations against others," a UAE official said.

Speaking in New York on Monday, Sudanese ambassador to the United Nations al-Harith Idriss alleged that the May 4 strike on the army's wartime capital Port Sudan was carried out by MQ-9 or MQ-9B warplanes and kamikaze drones launched from an Emirati base on the Red Sea with the aid of Emirati ships.

Idriss alleged that the strike on Port Sudan was revenge for an army attack a day earlier on an alleged Emirati warplane in the RSF-controlled city of Nyala, which he said had killed 13 foreigners including "Emirati elements."

Sudan army chief appoints former UN official Kamil Idris as prime minister

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah Burhan appointed Kamil Idris, a former UN official and ex-presidential candidate, as prime minister of Sudan's ...
News
1 day ago

Sudan cut diplomatic relations with the UAE this month, saying the Gulf power was aiding the RSF with supplies of advanced weaponry in the devastating conflict that broke out in April 2023 following disagreements over the integration of the two forces.

"We have expressed, not just to the UAE but to other countries, that they are turning it into a proxy war, that it's destabilising the region," US secretary of state Marco Rubio told the Senate foreign relations committee on Tuesday.

US congressional Democrats sought last Thursday to block arms sales to the UAE over its alleged involvement in the war.

Attacks by drones presumed to be launched by the RSF have picked up since the army began making rapid ground advances this year. On Tuesday the army said it had cleared the capital Khartoum of all paramilitaries.

The drones have repeatedly hit civilian and military infrastructure deep in army-controlled territory, causing blackouts and cutting off water supplies, but had not reached Port Sudan, a humanitarian and diplomatic hub, until the May 4 attack.

Reuters

