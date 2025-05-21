US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the US has not discussed the deportation of Palestinians from Gaza to Libya, but he said Washington had asked other countries in the region if they would be open to accepting Gazans who want to move voluntarily.
"What we have talked to some nations about is if someone voluntarily and willingly says I want to go somewhere else for some period of time because I'm sick, because my children need to go to school, or what have you, are there countries in the region willing to accept them for some period of time?" Rubio said, adding that he was not aware of Libya being included in that.
Rubio also told the Senate foreign relations committee that the US was pleased to see the resumption of food shipments to Gaza, adding that the US understands that another 100 trucks are behind the initial ones to cross in to Gaza and more might enter in the coming days.
Reuters
US has not discussed deportation of Palestinians from Gaza to Libya: Rubio
Image: Gallo Images/The Times/Halden Krog
