Africa

US has not discussed deportation of Palestinians from Gaza to Libya: Rubio

21 May 2025 - 14:15 By Patricia Zengerle, Simon Lewis and Doina Chiacu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The US has not discussed the deportation of Palestinians from Gaza to Libya, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.
The US has not discussed the deportation of Palestinians from Gaza to Libya, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.
Image: Gallo Images/The Times/Halden Krog

US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the US has not discussed the deportation of Palestinians from Gaza to Libya, but he said Washington had asked other countries in the region if they would be open to accepting Gazans who want to move voluntarily.

"What we have talked to some nations about is if someone voluntarily and willingly says I want to go somewhere else for some period of time because I'm sick, because my children need to go to school, or what have you, are there countries in the region willing to accept them for some period of time?" Rubio said, adding that he was not aware of Libya being included in that.

Rubio also told the Senate foreign relations committee that the US was pleased to see the resumption of food shipments to Gaza, adding that the US understands that another 100 trucks are behind the initial ones to cross in to Gaza and more might enter in the coming days.

Reuters

READ MORE:

US is not withdrawing from the world, Rubio says during testy hearings in Congress

US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Tuesday insisted the country is not withdrawing from the world as he batted away criticism of cuts to aid and ...
News
9 hours ago

At least 58 corpses found in Libyan hospital, says interior ministry

At least 58 unidentified corpses were found on Monday in a hospital in Tripoli that was under the control of a militia whose leader was killed last ...
News
1 day ago

Most intense fighting for years rocks Libyan capital

The most intense clashes for years rocked Tripoli for a second night and continued into Wednesday morning, witnesses in the Libyan capital said, ...
News
1 week ago

Swiftly deporting migrants to Libya would violate court order: US judge

A US judge said any effort by the Trump administration to deport migrants to Libya would clearly violate a prior court order barring officials from ...
News
1 week ago

US may soon deport migrants to Libya on military flight, sources say

US President Donald Trump's administration may deport migrants to Libya for the first time this week, three US officials said on Tuesday, as part of ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Sell it or hand over to capable hands,’ say frustrated 27 Boxes traders South Africa
  2. WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Washington for working visit Politics
  3. Protesters impeding traffic on highway near Diepkloof, Soweto South Africa
  4. Seven girls arrested after violent bullying seen on video South Africa
  5. Gauteng education department slams bullying assault, says pupils suspended South Africa

Latest Videos

Budget Speech 2025 3.0
'Our children are dying slowly,' says Gazan father | REUTERS