Africa

Kenya says Tanzanian authorities have released activist Boniface Mwangi

22 May 2025 - 15:35 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kenyan social-political activist Boniface Mwangi at the screening of the Kenyan documentary 'Softie' at the Prestige Cinema in Nairobi on October 16 2020. File photo,
Kenyan social-political activist Boniface Mwangi at the screening of the Kenyan documentary 'Softie' at the Prestige Cinema in Nairobi on October 16 2020. File photo,
Image: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

Tanzania has released a Kenyan activist arrested after he tried to attend a hearing in the treason case against a detained opposition leader in Dar es Salaam, Kenyan authorities said on Thursday.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said it had received Boniface Mwangi in Kenya's southeastern Kwale County on Thursday afternoon.

Kenya's foreign minister Musalia Mudavadi also confirmed Mwangi's release.

Mwangi had attempted to observe opposition leader Tundu Lissu's first court appearance on Monday in a case that has highlighted a growing crackdown on opponents of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Lissu, who was shot 16 times in a 2017 attack and came second in Tanzania's last presidential poll, was charged with treason in April over what prosecutors said was a speech calling on the public to rebel and disrupt elections due in October.

Mwangi was arrested on allegations of providing false information to gain entry into the country, an advocacy group said.

Kenyan, Ugandan activists still in custody in Tanzania, law group says

A Kenyan and a Ugandan activist detained in Tanzania after travelling to observe a court appearance by a jailed opposition leader are still in ...
News
3 hours ago

"[Mwangi] is in high spirits. The commission and other partners are making arrangements to transfer him to Nairobi for medical attention,” the KNCHR wrote on X, sharing a photograph of Mwangi with rights activist Hussein Khalid.

Khalid said Mwangi had been severely tortured by Tanzanian security agents and could barely walk. “His body is broken but his spirit remains strong.”

The chief spokesperson for Tanzania's immigration services, Paul Mselle, did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment on the torture accusations.

It was not clear whether Ugandan lawyer and activist Agather Atuhaire, who was being held with Mwangi, had also been released.

Hassan, who is seeking re-election in October, has said Tanzania's government is committed to respecting human rights after a series of high-profile arrests of political opponents.

But in public remarks on Monday, she warned foreign activists against “invading and interfering in our affairs”.

READ MORE:

Tanzania deports foreign activists supporting detained opposition leader Tundu Lissu

Tanzanian authorities arrested and later deported human rights activists from Kenya and Uganda who had travelled to Dar es Salaam to observe a ...
News
1 day ago

Tanzanian police arrest foreign activists supporting detained opposition leader Tundu Lissu

Tanzanian police have arrested prominent human rights activists from Kenya and Uganda who had travelled to Dar es Salaam to observe a hearing in the ...
News
2 days ago

Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu appears in court for treason trial

Tanzania's main opposition leader Tundu Lissu told his supporters to have no fear as he appeared in court on Monday for the first time since his ...
News
3 days ago

Tanzania arrests opposition official Amani Golugwa travelling to political conference

Tanzanian authorities arrested a senior opposition official as he was departing for a political conference in Belgium, his party said on Tuesday, as ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Snow brings bitterly cold weather with rain and destructive winds South Africa
  2. Level 2 weather warning for KZN residents South Africa
  3. 'Sell it or hand over to capable hands,’ say frustrated 27 Boxes traders South Africa
  4. Pirates fan dedicates honours degree to departing coach José Riveiro South Africa
  5. Radio DJ accused of molesting six-year-old relative South Africa

Latest Videos

'South Africa's problem is not race, but it is crime' Losi to Trump
"We have many deaths, but it’s across the board not just white farmers"- Rupert ...