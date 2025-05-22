Africa

Morocco's OCP to produce 3-million tons of green fertilisers by 2027

22 May 2025 - 16:05 By Ahmed El Jechtimi
Last year Morocco's state-owned group OCP produced 14-million tons of phosphate-based fertilisers. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Kostic Dusan

Moroccan phosphates and fertilisers producer OCP plans to produce 3-million metric tons of fertilisers using renewable energy by 2027 to reduce its carbon footprint, a managing director at the company, Ahmed Mahrou, said on Wednesday.

In 2023 OCP said it will invest $12bn (R36.05bn)  to power its industrial plants with renewable energy by 2027. It also aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

Last year the state-owned group produced 14-million tons of phosphate-based fertilisers. 

Reuters

