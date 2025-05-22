Moroccan phosphates and fertilisers producer OCP plans to produce 3-million metric tons of fertilisers using renewable energy by 2027 to reduce its carbon footprint, a managing director at the company, Ahmed Mahrou, said on Wednesday.
In 2023 OCP said it will invest $12bn (R36.05bn) to power its industrial plants with renewable energy by 2027. It also aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.
Last year the state-owned group produced 14-million tons of phosphate-based fertilisers.
Reuters
Morocco's OCP to produce 3-million tons of green fertilisers by 2027
Image: 123RF/Kostic Dusan
