Africa

Nigeria's Dangote refinery agrees to export polypropylene with Vinmar

Facility set to become Africa’s largest polypropylene production site

22 May 2025 - 16:39 By Isaac Anyaogu
Nigeria's 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote refinery. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Marvellous Durowaiye

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals said it will partner with Vinmar Group, an international petrochemicals distribution company, to bring Dangote polypropylene to global markets.

Dangote’s $2bn (R36.05bn) petrochemical plant in Lagos with 830 metric ton (mt) capacity, began producing polypropylene in March, in 25kg bags for the local market.

"We’re pleased to partner Vinmar to introduce Dangote Polypropylene to the global markets," said Fatima Aliko Dangote, an executive director at Dangote Group at the launch of the facility on Wednesday.

Nigeria currently imports 90% of its annual polypropylene requirements amounting to 250,000mt per year. The Dangote facility seeks to not only meet local demand but become a net exporter

Fully operational, the facility is set to become Africa’s largest polypropylene production site, producing from two polypropylene units with capacities of 500,000mt/year and 330,000mt/year.

Reuters

