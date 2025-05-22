Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals said it will partner with Vinmar Group, an international petrochemicals distribution company, to bring Dangote polypropylene to global markets.
Dangote’s $2bn (R36.05bn) petrochemical plant in Lagos with 830 metric ton (mt) capacity, began producing polypropylene in March, in 25kg bags for the local market.
"We’re pleased to partner Vinmar to introduce Dangote Polypropylene to the global markets," said Fatima Aliko Dangote, an executive director at Dangote Group at the launch of the facility on Wednesday.
Nigeria currently imports 90% of its annual polypropylene requirements amounting to 250,000mt per year. The Dangote facility seeks to not only meet local demand but become a net exporter
Fully operational, the facility is set to become Africa’s largest polypropylene production site, producing from two polypropylene units with capacities of 500,000mt/year and 330,000mt/year.
Reuters
Nigeria's Dangote refinery agrees to export polypropylene with Vinmar
Facility set to become Africa’s largest polypropylene production site
Image: REUTERS/Marvellous Durowaiye
Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals said it will partner with Vinmar Group, an international petrochemicals distribution company, to bring Dangote polypropylene to global markets.
Dangote’s $2bn (R36.05bn) petrochemical plant in Lagos with 830 metric ton (mt) capacity, began producing polypropylene in March, in 25kg bags for the local market.
"We’re pleased to partner Vinmar to introduce Dangote Polypropylene to the global markets," said Fatima Aliko Dangote, an executive director at Dangote Group at the launch of the facility on Wednesday.
Nigeria currently imports 90% of its annual polypropylene requirements amounting to 250,000mt per year. The Dangote facility seeks to not only meet local demand but become a net exporter
Fully operational, the facility is set to become Africa’s largest polypropylene production site, producing from two polypropylene units with capacities of 500,000mt/year and 330,000mt/year.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Nigeria's Dangote oil refinery cancels June maintenance at gasoline unit: IIR
Nigeria approves $652m China Exim Bank road finance package
Nigeria's Dangote 'comfortable' with impact of Trump tariff on urea exports
Nigeria to stockpile petroleum products to counter global shocks
Asia set to receive more fuel oil from Nigeria's Dangote refinery
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos