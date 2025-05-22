Africa

One missing in Angolan offshore fire incident, says Chevron

22 May 2025 - 15:05 By Wendell Roelf and Miguel Gomes
Chevron subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company is working with relevant agencies to help with search and rescue operations. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Chevron's Angolan business said on Wednesday that there was one person missing after an early morning fire at its Benguela Belize Lobito Tomboco (BBLT) offshore oil platform on Tuesday.

Seventeen people were injured, four seriously, when the fire started around 3am (1am GMT) in the basement of the multistorey deep-water oil platform, Angolan authorities and the US oil major said on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The BBLT platform is found in block 14 some 97km offshore the Cabinda coast and injured personnel had to be helicoptered to land for medical treatment.

Chevron subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company (CABGOC) was working with relevant agencies to help with search and rescue operations, a company statement said.

"CABGOC is collaborating with its contracting partners to provide support to the impacted individuals and their families," the company said.

Reuters

