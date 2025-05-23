Africa

Cholera spikes in Khartoum after drone attacks cut power, water

23 May 2025 - 10:50 By Khalid Abdelaziz and Nafisa Eltahir
Drone attacks on Sudan's power stations, fuel depots and dams have knocked out power and running water, creating conditions for the spread of cholera, dengue fever, malaria and other diseases. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com

More than 2,300 people have been diagnosed with cholera in Sudan over the past three weeks, authorities said, 90% of them in the capital and surrounding areas where drone attacks have cut off electricity and water supplies.

At least 51 people have died as a result, the health ministry's emergency operations centre said in a statement, with cases concentrated in greater Khartoum's Karari and Jabal Awlia localities.

The more than two-year-old war between the Sudanese army — which took full control of Khartoum state this week — and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has spread hunger and disease and destroyed most health facilities.

Drone attacks on power stations, fuel depots and dams have knocked out power and running water, creating conditions for the spread of cholera, dengue fever, malaria and other diseases.

"Public services, already under enormous strain, struggled to cope with the compounded challenges brought by prolonged power loss," the UN said in a report on Thursday.



