Union Investment cuts TotalEnergies stake over East Africa allegations

Germany's Union Investment has dropped French oil major TotalEnergies from its sustainability funds and called for an independent human rights audit following fresh allegations of abuses at a $15bn (R268.66bn) project in East Africa.
The move by Union, a top-20 investor according to LSEG data, comes ahead of TotalEnergies' annual shareholder meeting on Friday and could potentially undermine its standing among investors focused on environmental, social and governance issues.
TotalEnergies denied the allegations made by non-profit Just Finance International (JFI) concerning the Kingfisher oil site in Uganda, part of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project in which Total has a 62% stake.
A spokesperson for the oil major added it was in talks with Union Investment about its African projects.
Union declined to confirm the scale of its divestment. Data from industry tracker Morningstar Direct showed Union held around 50 million euros worth of TotalEnergies shares and bonds across its sustainable funds, and still holds a stake of around €900m (R18.28bn) across other funds.
TotalEnergies CEO aims to lift force majeure on Mozambique LNG project
TotalEnergies, BWEnergy set to decide on Namibia projects 'late next year'
The TotalEnergies spokesperson cited the company's June 2024 response to a previous JFI report that, after investigating, "the highlighted concerns do not appear to be related to the Kingfisher project operations".
Kingfisher is majority-owned by TotalEnergies, which has an about 57% stake, but is operated by partner China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) which owns 28%. Uganda's national oil company owns 15%.
CNOOC, Uganda's national oil company and the Ugandan government did not respond to requests for comment.
TotalEnergies is the subject of a criminal complaint and investigation in France that it failed to assist workers at its LNG project in Mozambique fleeing a 2021 jihadist attack. It denies any wrongdoing and hopes to resume building the LNG project this summer.
Pontzen said Union, which manages 500 billion euros in assets, had asked the company to commission an "independent international audit" into the controversies and wanted improved transparency and accountability.
TotalEnergies said a report it commissioned on EACOP last year would be completed in 2025.
