US to impose sanctions on Sudan after finding government used chemical weapons

Sanctions to take effect next month

23 May 2025 - 15:05 By Simon Lewis and Daphne Psaledakis
The war in Sudan erupted in April 2023 from a power struggle between the army and the RSF, unleashing waves of ethnic violence, creating the world's worst humanitarian crisis and plunging several areas into famine. File photo.
Image: Thierry Gouegnon/REUTERS

The US will impose sanctions on Sudan after determining its government used chemical weapons in 2024 during the army's conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the state department said on Thursday.

Measures against Sudan will include limits on US exports and US government lines of credit and will take effect around June 6, after Congress was notified on Thursday, department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

"The United States calls on the government of Sudan to cease all chemical weapons use and uphold its obligations under the CWC," Bruce said, referring to the Chemical Weapons Convention treaty banning the use of such weapons.

Sudan's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The war in Sudan erupted in April 2023 from a power struggle between the army and the RSF, unleashing waves of ethnic violence, creating the world's worst humanitarian crisis and plunging several areas into famine. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and about 13-million displaced.

Washington in January imposed sanctions on army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, accusing him of choosing war over negotiations to bring an end to the conflict.

