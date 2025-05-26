Africa

African Development Bank to pick new head to confront US funding cuts

Election of new bank president to take place on Thursday

26 May 2025 - 12:05 By Duncan Miriri
The headquarters of the African Development Bank in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

The African Development Bank will meet in Ivory Coast this week to pick a new president at a time when the continent's biggest multilateral lender faces unprecedented challenges from funding cuts by the US government, analysts said.

The US federal government wants to cut $555m (R9.92bn) in funding to the AfDB and its African Development Fund (ADF), which offers low-priced financing to the continent's poor nations.

"This is going to be a major task and it is effectively the new president's first test," said Hannah Ryder, founder of Development Reimagined, an Africa-focused consultancy.

The annual gathering of heads of state and finance officials, taking place this year in the Ivorian city of Abidjan, is one of the biggest finance meetings on the continent.

Africa's largest development finance institution is owned by 54 African states and G7 nations like the US and Japan. Its biggest shareholder is Nigeria.

The next round of replenishment for the ADF window, which is held on a three-year cycle, is scheduled to take place in November this year.

The new president will have to try to persuade the US to reinstate the funding, seek additional funds from non-regional members of the bank like China, or Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates, in return for more say, or ask African states to contribute more, Ryder said.

Five candidates from South Africa, Senegal, Zambia, Chad and Mauritania, are vying to replace outgoing President Akinwumi Adesina, who will step down in September after serving the maximum two five-year terms.

The winner, who must secure 50.01% of the votes from the 54 African member states of the bank, and in a second vote from all 81 members, including non-African ones, will be announced on Thursday.

The bank is grappling with the challenges of a changing global economy after US President Donald Trump returned to the White House, including higher US import tariffs.

"We expect the meeting to discuss implications of current global events arising from the Trump administration," said Fred Muhumuza, a lecturer at Makerere University's business school in Kampala.

"Many of the key contributors have been cutting bilateral support to African countries."

Reuters

