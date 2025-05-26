Africa

Nigeria to open two Chinese-backed lithium processing plants this year 

26 May 2025 - 13:40 By Isaac Anyaogu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nigeria's underdeveloped mining sector currently contributes less than 1% to the nation's GDP. Stock photo.
Nigeria's underdeveloped mining sector currently contributes less than 1% to the nation's GDP. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/chormail

Nigeria is set to commission two major lithium processing plants this year, the country's mining minister announced on Sunday, marking a shift from raw mineral exports towards adding value domestically.

The facilities, largely funded by Chinese investors, could help transform Nigeria's vast mineral wealth into jobs, technology, and manufacturing growth within the country.

Mining minister Dele Alake said a $600m (R10.72bn) lithium processing plant near the Kaduna-Niger border is slated for commissioning this quarter, while a $200m (R3.57bn) lithium refinery on the outskirts of Abuja is nearing completion.

Two additional processing plants are expected in Nasarawa state, which borders the capital Abuja, before the third quarter of 2025, the minister said.

"We are now focused on turning our mineral wealth into domestic economic value - jobs, technology, and manufacturing," Alake said.

Over 80% of the funding for the four facilities has been provided by Chinese firms, including Jiuling Lithium Mining Company and Canmax Technologies, according to separate announcements by governors of the states where the plants are located.

Kodal expects Mali permit soon to export 27,000 tons of stockpiled lithium

Kodal Minerals expects to receive an export permit soon for 27,000 metric tons of lithium concentrate stockpiled at its Bougouni project in Mali, it ...
News
1 week ago

The remaining stakes are owned by local investor Three Crown Mines.

The Chinese firms did not immediately provide comment.

The push for domestic processing follows a 2022 study by Nigeria's Geological Survey Agency, which discovered significant deposits of high-grade lithium across half a dozen Nigerian states, attracting considerable international interest.

These developments are part of Nigeria's broader reforms to its underdeveloped mining sector, which currently contributes less than 1% to the nation's gross domestic product.

Other reforms undertaken include restricting the export of unprocessed minerals, formalising artisanal mining operations, which account for much of the current extraction, and establishing a state mining firm where investors can own up to a 75% stake.

Reuters

READ MORE:

African Development Bank to pick new head to confront US funding cuts

The African Development Bank will meet in Ivory Coast this week to pick a new president at a time when the continent's biggest multilateral lender ...
News
4 hours ago

Nigeria's ruling party endorses President Tinubu for 2027 re-election

Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress party on Thursday endorsed President Bola Tinubu to run for a second and final term at the next election, ...
News
3 days ago

Nigeria's Dangote refinery agrees to export polypropylene with Vinmar

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals said it will partner with Vinmar Group, an international petrochemicals distribution company, to bring ...
News
3 days ago

KoBold Metals agrees on framework to buy stake in DRC lithium deposit

California-based metals exploration company KoBold Metals said on Wednesday that it had agreed on a framework to buy AVZ Minerals' interests in the ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five years in jail for man who created pornographic images of president and ... South Africa
  2. Charges provisionally withdrawn against '28s gang boss' and ex housing MMC in ... South Africa
  3. KZN education department denies lack of action against 'problem' principal South Africa
  4. Ford issues recall for Ranger bakkie in South Africa news
  5. Ekurhuleni’s ‘Dr Shoe’ fixes worn-out school shoes for free South Africa

Latest Videos

Nigerian families begin returning home after militant attacks | REUTERS
Buyer's Guide Ep92 | BMW 320d, Mitsubishi ASX, Kia Seltos GT, Porsche Panamera, ...