Africa

UN rights chief urges warring sides in South Sudan to 'pull back from brink'

26 May 2025 - 15:10 By Olivia Le Poidevin
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Civilian-populated areas in South Sudan have been targeted, including a medical facility operated by Doctors Without Borders. File photo.
Civilian-populated areas in South Sudan have been targeted, including a medical facility operated by Doctors Without Borders. File photo.
Image: MSF/Mohamed Zakaria/Handout via REUTERS

The UN rights chief urged on Friday for warring sides in South Sudan to pull back from the brink, warning that the human rights situation risks further deterioration as fighting intensifies.

"The escalating hostilities in South Sudan portend a real risk of further exacerbating the already dire human rights and humanitarian situation, and undermining the country’s fragile peace process,” said the UN high commissioner for human rights Volker Turk.

"All parties must urgently pull back from the brink."

Since May 3 fighting has intensified, with OHCHR citing reports of indiscriminate aerial bombardments and river and ground offensives by the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces SSPDF on Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA-IO) positions in parts of Fangak in Jonglei state and in Tonga county in Upper Nile.

At least 75 civilians were killed and 78 others injured by the fighting, which displaced thousands from their homes between May 3-20, the agency said.

Civilian-populated areas have been targeted, including a medical facility operated by Doctors Without Borders (MSF), it added.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Trump officials violated court order over South Sudan deportation: judge

A US federal judge ruled on Wednesday the government violated his court order by attempting to deport migrants to South Sudan, opening another front ...
News
4 days ago

South Sudan clashes block aid to 60,000 malnourished children

Fighting along the Nile River in South Sudan has prevented humanitarian aid from reaching more than 60,000 malnourished children in the northeast of ...
News
2 weeks ago

At least seven killed, 20 injured in bombings in South Sudan: MSF

At least seven people were killed and 20 injured and the last remaining hospital and pharmacy in the country's Fangak county were destroyed in ...
News
3 weeks ago

South Sudan's military recaptures key town from White Army militia

South Sudan's army said it had recaptured a key town in Upper Nile state that it lost to an ethnic Nuer militia in March in clashes which led to the ...
News
1 month ago

South Sudan replaces foreign minister with deputy after dispute with US

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has replaced its foreign minister with his deputy, Monday Simaya Kumba, state media reported, following a ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Five years in jail for man who created pornographic images of president and ... South Africa
  2. Charges provisionally withdrawn against '28s gang boss' and ex housing MMC in ... South Africa
  3. KZN education department denies lack of action against 'problem' principal South Africa
  4. Ford issues recall for Ranger bakkie in South Africa news
  5. Ekurhuleni’s ‘Dr Shoe’ fixes worn-out school shoes for free South Africa

Latest Videos

Nigerian families begin returning home after militant attacks | REUTERS
Buyer's Guide Ep92 | BMW 320d, Mitsubishi ASX, Kia Seltos GT, Porsche Panamera, ...