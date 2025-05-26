Africa

WATCH | Kenya relocates endangered black rhinos in conservation bid

26 May 2025 - 10:45 By Reuters
In a move to support the long-term survival of black rhinos, Kenya Wildlife Service has started the process of relocating 21 of the critically endangered species to a new sanctuary.

MORE:

Documentary series honours wildlife rangers' dangerous work

Prince William said 'protecting our natural world has become one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet'.
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Kenya completes week-long ear-notching to protect rhino

The Kenya Wildlife Service and Lewa Conservancy over the weekend completed a week-long ear notching operation aimed at better tracking and protecting ...
News
6 days ago

SA pilot, official killed in plane crash during Chad rhino monitoring mission

A small aircraft crashed near a village in Chad on Wednesday, killing its South African pilot and a passenger who were on a rhinoceros monitoring ...
News
1 week ago

Rhino poacher caught in Kruger sentenced to 20 years in jail

The Skukuza regional court on Thursday sentenced Mozambican Nelson Sandile Sambo to an effective 20 year jail term for poaching-related offences.
News
1 month ago

Cape storm brews over development plans for rhino king's land

Ten years ago wildlife conservationist John Hume agreed to sell a big chunk of Cape Town mountainside to expand Table Mountain National Park – on ...
News
1 month ago
