Africa

World Bank approves $350m grant for Malawi hydropower project

26 May 2025 - 09:40 By Frank Phiri
Malawi's Mpatamanga Hydropower Storage Project will help supply electricity to more than 1-million new households and create thousands of jobs, says the World Bank. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf

The World Bank's board of directors has approved a $350m (R6.25bn) grant to support a large hydropower storage project in Malawi that will significantly increase the Southern African country's generation capacity.

The World Bank said in a statement earlier this month that the Mpatamanga Hydropower Storage Project would help supply electricity to over 1-million new households and create thousands of jobs.

The public-private partnership with an expected overall cost of over $1.5bn (R26.79bn) will represent the largest foreign direct investment in Malawi's history.

In September 2022 the Malawian government selected a consortium consisting of Electricité de France and SN Malawi BV owned by British International Investment, Norfund and TotalEnergies to lead the project's development and implementation.

The project will have a total generation capacity of 358 megawatts, doubling Malawi's installed hydropower capacity by building two dams along the Shire River between two existing hydropower facilities, according to its website.

Reuters

