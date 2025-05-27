A spokesperson for Germany's foreign ministry said at a press conference in Berlin on Monday that accusations by Uganda are "absurd and without any merit and we reject them in the strongest terms".
The spokesperson declined to comment further on the nature of the accusations.
Uganda's military announced on Monday it had severed all military cooperation with Germany after it accused Berlin's ambassador to Kampala of involvement in "subversive activities", Uganda People's Defence Forces spokesperson Chris Magezi said, giving no further details apart from saying the decision was in response to "credible intelligence reports".
Magezi gave no details of any existing military cooperation between Uganda and Germany.
The German spokesperson said there was no formalised military cooperation between the two countries.
Uganda has its troops in the African Union peacekeeping force in Somalia, which is partly funded by the EU, of which Germany is a member.
Germany rejects 'absurd' accusations after Uganda's military cuts ties
Image: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
