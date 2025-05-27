Nigerian police said on Monday they were investigating an explosion outside an army barracks in the centre of the capital Abuja, and one person was receiving medical attention in hospital after the incident.
Police said the explosive ordnance disposal unit had been sent to the scene, which was cordoned off for analysis and to ensure the safety of commuters.
The Nigerian army said the blast occurred at a bus stop outside its Mogadishu barracks, which also houses members of the air force and navy.
Reuters
Nigerian police investigate blast outside army barracks in Abuja
