Eleven bodies found in beached boat in eastern Caribbean 'from Mali'

28 May 2025 - 16:15 By Robertson Henry
Local police in St Vincent and the Grenadines received a report on Monday morning about a 14m vessel that washed ashore in Little Bay on Canouan, to the south of the archipelago Caribbean nation. Several passports recovered at the scene appear to be from the Republic of Mali. File photo.
Image: Nara Nardi/Reuters

Police in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday said they found a boat beached on the shore of Canouan island carrying the remains of what they believed to be 11 people who may be from Mali, though investigations into their identities are ongoing.

"Several passports were recovered at the scene which appear to be from the Republic of Mali," superintendent Junior Simmons said in a video message. "The remains were in an advanced state of decomposition, and some were not fully intact."

Local police received on Monday morning around 10.45am (2.45pm GMT) a report about the 14m vessel that washed ashore in Little Bay on Canouan, to the south of the archipelago Caribbean nation.

Simmons said the remains had been transported to mainland St Vincent pending further forensic and investigative procedures.

In nearby St Kitts and Nevis, authorities in January said they had discovered a vessel where they found the bodies of 19 people who they estimated had been at sea for a long period due to the advanced stage of decomposition. They also found identifications suggesting some of those passengers also came from Mali, a landlocked West African nation some 6,200km east across the Atlantic Ocean.

The Atlantic Ocean off the West African coast is among the world's most dangerous maritime routes, with strong westerly currents and winds capable of driving vessels far off course.

Reuters

