Africa

Ghana likely to miss cocoa output target in 2024/25 season: regulator data

28 May 2025 - 11:45 By Emmanuel Bruce
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Labourers harvest cocoa pods at a farm in Assin Foso, Ghana. Ghanaian warehouses neared 570,000 tons as of May 2, missing 80,000 tons to reach the target before the season's end, according to data from Cocobod. File photo.
Labourers harvest cocoa pods at a farm in Assin Foso, Ghana. Ghanaian warehouses neared 570,000 tons as of May 2, missing 80,000 tons to reach the target before the season's end, according to data from Cocobod. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Ghana's cocoa industry, hit by unfavourable weather conditions and increased smuggling, is likely to miss its output target of 650,000 metric tons of this season, data from regulator Cocobod showed.

The world's second-largest cocoa producer has seen output fall in the two previous seasons due to reasons including diseases and illegal gold mining, which destroys cocoa plantations and reduces yields.

Cocoa arrivals were expected to improve in the 2024/25 season, which now runs till end-July, but the latest data suggest output will fall short of forecasts.

"Looking at the data and what usually comes on within May and July, it will be difficult to meet our production target of 650,000," said Frank Okyere, manager for the Ghana Cocoa Cooperatives Association, a lobby group of cocoa farmers.

Data from Cocobod showed that cocoa arrivals at Ghanaian warehouses neared 570,000 tons as of May 2, missing 80,000 tons to reach the target before the season's end.

In the 2023/24 season, production figures were below 550,000 tons, food and agribusiness minister-designate Eric Opoku said in January.

Ghana's government to acquire land for cocoa plantations

Ghana's government plans to acquire 200,000 hectares of land for cocoa plantations by the end of the year as part of efforts to boost production, ...
News
1 week ago

Over the past four months, only 28,000 tons of cocoa were purchased compared to output of around 542,000 tons in January alone, data also showed.

Okyere told Reuters he believed Ghana could still reach 600,000 tons before the start of the next season in August, saying rains had resumed in the West African country and young pods, known as cherelles, had appeared on trees.

Ghana experienced a dry spell between January and April, one of the main factors behind the output shortfall, said Samuel Adimado, president of Ghana's cocoa buyers' association.

"The January to April period is normally quiet for us because it's not peak harvest time but the issue of smuggling has definitely contributed to the stagnation of arrivals in the last four months," Adimado said.

Farmers take advantage of Ghana's porous borders to seek higher prices in neighboring countries where cocoa may command higher premiums, Adimado added.

A top cocoa buyer located in eastern Ghana's Volta and Oti regions said some local buyers had not graded a single cocoa bean this season due to smuggling, with others abandoning operations in these areas entirely.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Recent rains raise Ivory Coast farmers' hopes for cocoa pod development

Above-average rainfall last week in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa-growing regions is set to boost the development of pods for the final stage of ...
News
1 week ago

Ivory Coast port operator to invest in inland logistics

Africa Global Logistics, which operates Ivory Coast's main port, plans to invest over €60m (R1.22bn) in inland logistics over the next five years to ...
News
1 week ago

Thousands switch careers to grow cocoa in Nigeria, drawn by high prices

A significant proportion of Nigerian cocoa beans, about 200,000 tonnes a year, are smuggled out of the country
News
3 weeks ago

Ghana secures deal with nine more gold miners to buy 20% of their output

Ghana has reached a deal with nine more mining companies to purchase 20% of their gold production, a government body said on Wednesday, aiming to ...
News
3 weeks ago

Ghana arrests three Indian nationals over suspected gold smuggling ring

Three Indian nationals have been arrested in Ghana on suspicion of operating a gold smuggling syndicate that authorities believe has been taking tons ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joshlin Smith 'very likely' abused after kidnap, says human trafficking expert South Africa
  2. Radio DJ Darren Scott succumbs to cancer South Africa
  3. 'I can’t stop thinking about her laugh': Tributes flow for murdered Olorato ... South Africa
  4. Police search for man who 'killed woman and dumped her body' South Africa
  5. Rand Water maintenance to hit Gauteng, North West from Thursday South Africa

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 28 May 2025
US stops recommending COVID shot to healthy kids, pregnant women | REUTERS