Africa

Guinea cancels 129 exploration permits, further tightening control

28 May 2025 - 11:00 By Saliou Samb
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A ship carrying bauxite from Guinea is unloaded at a port in Yantai, China, on May 15 2017. Guinea is home to the world's largest reserves of bauxite, the main ore used to produce aluminium. China is a major operator in the country. File photo.
A ship carrying bauxite from Guinea is unloaded at a port in Yantai, China, on May 15 2017. Guinea is home to the world's largest reserves of bauxite, the main ore used to produce aluminium. China is a major operator in the country. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

Guinea's military government has cancelled 129 minerals exploration permits, it said in a statement late on Monday, as the West African nation tightens control over its assets.

A senior official at the Ministry of Mines said the decision was taken to free unused resources for other investors.

"We've simplified it by digitising the whole system, which can now be better controlled," the official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

It wasn't immediately clear whether any significant investments would be affected by the move.

A second Guinean ministry official said most of the cancelled permits were to identify gold deposits and that the assets had been returned to the state.

Guinea revokes 46 mining licences, signalling stricter oversight of major operators

Guinea has revoked the licences of 46 mining companies operating in the country, a government source told Reuters on Thursday, while another said it ...
News
1 week ago

Guinea this month retracted 51 mining licenses that were being underutilised or hadn't begun operating. Those licenses concerned bauxite, gold, diamond, graphite and iron concessions.

It had previously moved to withdraw bauxite licences belonging to Kebo Energy SA and Emirates Global Aluminium.

Guinea is home to the world's largest reserves of bauxite, the main ore used to produce aluminium. China is a major operator in the country.

The effort to improve control over its resources comes as other military regimes in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have also cracked down on foreign miners and sought to boost revenue from production.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Guinea cancels bauxite concession awarded to Kebo Energy SA

Guinea has cancelled a bauxite mining concession granted to Kebo Energy SA over its failure to deliver on promised investments, according to a ...
News
2 weeks ago

Guinea's prime minister announces elections in December 2025

The prime minister of junta-ruled Guinea announced a new date of December for elections, seeking to reassure investors in a speech at an African ...
News
2 weeks ago

Guinea moves to cancel EGA's mining licence, sources say

Guinea has initiated a process to withdraw Emirates Global Aluminium's mining licence in the West African nation, two people with knowledge of the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Fortuna eyes Guinea investments after Burkina Faso exit, says CEO

Canada's Fortuna Mining is eyeing expansion into Guinea after exiting Burkina Faso, where it faced regulatory instability and high security costs ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joshlin Smith 'very likely' abused after kidnap, says human trafficking expert South Africa
  2. Radio DJ Darren Scott succumbs to cancer South Africa
  3. 'I can’t stop thinking about her laugh': Tributes flow for murdered Olorato ... South Africa
  4. Police search for man who 'killed woman and dumped her body' South Africa
  5. Rand Water maintenance to hit Gauteng, North West from Thursday South Africa

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 28 May 2025
US stops recommending COVID shot to healthy kids, pregnant women | REUTERS