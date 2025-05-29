Africa

Libya's eastern-based government 'may announce force majeure' on oil fields, ports

29 May 2025 - 15:15 By Jaidaa Taha, Ahmed Tolba and Ahmed Elumami
An oil tank at Ras Lanuf, Libya. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Libya's eastern-based government said on Wednesday it may announce a force majeure on oil fields and ports citing “repeated assaults on the National Oil Corporation (NOC)”.

The government in Benghazi is not internationally recognised, but most oilfields in the major oil producing country are under the control of eastern Libyan military leader Khalifa Haftar.

The government said it may also temporarily relocate the NOC's headquarters to one of the "safe cities" such as Ras Lanuf and Brega, both of which are controlled by the eastern-based government.

The NOC is currently located in Tripoli under the control of the internationally recognised government of national unity (GNU).

The NOC denied in an earlier statement that the corporation's headquarters was stormed deeming it as “completely false”.

It also emphasised it is operating normally “and continuing to perform its vital duties without interruption”.

