Africa

SA’s Swazi Tshabalala loses out on AfDB presidency to Mauritanian Sidi Ould Tah

30 May 2025 - 08:38
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
SA's Swazi Tshabalala failed in her bid to head the African Development Bank.
SA's Swazi Tshabalala failed in her bid to head the African Development Bank.
Image: SUPPLIED

South Africa’s hopeful and the only female candidate for the presidency of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Swazi Tshabalala, has lost out on the position to Mauritanian economist Sidi Ould Tah.

Shareholders of Africa’s premier development finance institution met in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, this week to elect a successor to Akinwumi Adesina, whose second five-year term came to an end. Voting took place on Thursday, where Tah was confirmed the winner.

“Tah was elected by the bank’s board of governors, comprising finance and economy ministers or central bank governors of the bank group’s 81 regional and non-regional member countries. The board is the highest decision-making authority for the bank group,” the AfDB said.

Mauritanian Sidi Ould Tah is the new president of the African Development Bank.
Mauritanian Sidi Ould Tah is the new president of the African Development Bank.
Image: Supplied

His win means the presidency of the bank will again stay between West and North Africa. Southern Africa had fielded two candidates, Tshabalala and Zambian economist Samuel Maimbo. This caused a rift within the regional body Sadc, which publicly endorsed the Zambian, but SA refused to back down.

Tah previously served as director-general for the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa. He also served as an expert at the Mauritanian Bank for Development and Commerce between 1984 and 1986, then as a financial analyst at the Food Security Commission in 1986.

He also worked as a financial analyst at the Khartoum-based Arab Authority for Agriculture, Investment and Development between 1996 and 1999. Thereafter, he served as investment promotion officer and then technical assistant to the president of the Islamic Development Bank. 

He was the adviser to Mauritania's president and prime minister, respectively, in 2006 and 2008. In 2008, he was nominated and appointed as Mauritanian minister of economy and finance.

Tshabalala joined AfDB in 2018 after she was appointed as vice president of finance and CFO. She previously served as a finance manager at Standard Bank Group and as group treasurer at Transnet.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana previously commended Tshabalala for her contribution and commitment to achieving the AfDB’s vital goal of increasing investment in the continent.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

AfDB at 60: Time to reclaim the zeal of its visionary reformers

On its 60th anniversary, the African Development Bank stands on the foundations laid by every one of its past presidents.
Ideas
22 hours ago

THEBE IKALAFENG | Swazi Tshabalala for AfDB president: a proven leader for a defining African moment

Her candidacy is a pragmatic, necessary step towards aligning the institution with the Africa it serves, writes Thebe Ikalafeng
Ideas
1 day ago

AfDB cuts Africa's 2025 growth forecast on trade tariffs uncertainty

Africa's economic output is expected to grow by 3.9% this year, the African Development Bank said in its annual "African Economic Outlook" report on ...
News
2 days ago

Meet the five people vying to lead Africa's top development bank

Five candidates are running to become president of the African Development Bank in an election on Thursday during the lender's annual meeting in ...
News
4 days ago

African Development Bank to pick new head to confront US funding cuts

The African Development Bank will meet in Ivory Coast this week to pick a new president at a time when the continent's biggest multilateral lender ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at 17 South Africa
  2. Kelly Smith sentenced to life in prison for trafficking her daughter Joshlin South Africa
  3. Former first lady Zanele Mbeki awarded honorary doctorate from UP South Africa
  4. Arrest made in KZN in connection with murder of Olorato Mongale: police ... South Africa
  5. Capetonian murdered in US, husband arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside Focalistic’s surprise, star-studded, black-tie 29th birthday soirée
Mexico's cartels recruit children and groom them into killers | REUTERS