Africa

Tunisia expects grain harvest to rise by 64% this season: minister

30 May 2025 - 12:25 By Tarek Amara
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tunisia, which is suffering a deep financial crisis, was badly affected by the rise in global wheat prices and successive dry seasons. Stock photo.
Tunisia, which is suffering a deep financial crisis, was badly affected by the rise in global wheat prices and successive dry seasons. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/vadymvdrobot

Tunisia’s grain harvest to rise to 1.8-million metric tons this season, agriculture minister Ezzedine Ben Cheikh said on Wednesday, up more than 64% from last year's harvest, marking the country’s strong season in five years after consecutive drought seasons.

The sharp increase is attributed to improved rainfall in key agricultural regions.

"It is a good season with about 1.8-million metric tons,” Ben Cheikh said.

Last year's grain crop was around 1.1-million metric tons.

The country, which is suffering a deep financial crisis, was badly affected by the rise in global wheat prices and successive dry seasons.

The anticipated production growth will enable Tunisia to reduce its imports of grain.

Over the last decade, Tunisia has averaged about 1.5-million metric tons in annual grain harvests, while it has consumed around 3.4-million metric tons per year.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ghana likely to miss cocoa output target in 2024/25 season: regulator data

Ghana's cocoa industry, hit by unfavourable weather conditions and increased smuggling, is likely to miss its output target of 650,000 metric tons of ...
News
2 days ago

US farm agency cancels Food for Progress food aid grants

The US department of agriculture on Wednesday cancelled existing grants under its Food for Progress food aid programme, according to an e0mail seen ...
News
2 weeks ago

Migrant boat sink off Tunisia with at least eight dead, 29 rescued

Tunisia's coast guard on Monday recovered the bodies of eight African migrants after their boat sank off the country's coast as it sailed towards ...
News
1 month ago

Morocco expects grains harvest up by 41% to 4.4-million tons in 2025

Morocco, a major wheat importer, expects a grain harvest of 4.4-million metric tons this year, up 41%, thanks to improved rainfall, agriculture ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at 17 South Africa
  2. Kelly Smith sentenced to life in prison for trafficking her daughter Joshlin South Africa
  3. Former first lady Zanele Mbeki awarded honorary doctorate from UP South Africa
  4. Arrest made in KZN in connection with murder of Olorato Mongale: police ... South Africa
  5. Capetonian murdered in US, husband arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside Focalistic’s surprise, star-studded, black-tie 29th birthday soirée
Mexico's cartels recruit children and groom them into killers | REUTERS