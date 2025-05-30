At least 117 people have died in Nigeria's north-central Niger state after heavy flooding destroyed homes and several others were missing, an emergency official said on Friday.
The same official, Ibrahim Hussaini, head of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, had put the death toll on Thursday at 21 and said some 50 houses were submerged in two communities in the state.
WATCH | Flood death toll rises to 117 in Nigeria's Niger state, says official
Image: REUTERS/Ahmed Kingimi
