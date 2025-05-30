Africa

WATCH | Nigerian app connects spiritual seekers to priests online

30 May 2025 - 08:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

In Lagos, Nigeria, an app fusing tradition and technology hopes to redefine spiritual practices.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Vegetable orchestra plays classics on carrots and zucchini

The classical music of Mozart could be heard echoing around the streets of the southern English town of Esher.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Cargo ship refloated after narrowly missing home in Norway

A container ship was refloated after it crashed into a garden in Norway and narrowly missed a house
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Taraji P Henson’s 'Babemba' mix-up sparks social media outburst

Taraji P Henson's touching anecdote quickly garnered attention but not for the reasons she would have wanted.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kelly Smith sentenced to life in prison for trafficking her daughter Joshlin South Africa
  2. UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at 17 South Africa
  3. Former first lady Zanele Mbeki awarded honorary doctorate from UP South Africa
  4. Arrest made in KZN in connection with murder of Olorato Mongale: police ... South Africa
  5. Capetonian murdered in US, husband arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Heavy floods threaten Romania's Praid salt mine, a tourism magnet | REUTERS
Nigerian app connects spiritual seekers to priests online | REUTERS