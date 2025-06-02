The gold mining site operated by Endeavour Mining Corporation in Hounde, Burkina Faso. File photo. Image: Reuters/Anne Mimault
Australia's Perenti said on Monday it will provide underground mining services at London-listed Endeavour Mining's Mana complex in the West African country of Burkina Faso under a A$1.1-billion (R12.76bn) contract.
Australia's Perenti secures R12bn mining contract in Burkina Faso
Image: Reuters/Anne Mimault
