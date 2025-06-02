Nigeria is importing dairy cattle from Denmark as it aims to double its milk output within five years, part of a plan to cut dairy imports that cost the country $1.5bn (R26.78bn) a year, livestock minister Idi Maiha said on Monday.
Nigeria imports Danish cows in bid to slash $1.5bn milk import bill
Image: Aurélie Le Moigne/123rf.com
Nigeria is importing dairy cattle from Denmark as it aims to double its milk output within five years, part of a plan to cut dairy imports that cost the country $1.5bn (R26.78bn) a year, livestock minister Idi Maiha said on Monday.
Despite boasting one of Africa's largest cattle populations, Nigeria's milk output of 700,000 tonnes a year lags its annual consumption of 1.6-million tonnes.
This shortfall means the country imports about 60% of its milk.
“Our goal is ambitious but achievable; to double Nigeria's milk production from 700,000 tonnes to 1.4-million tonnes annually in the next five years,” he said.
Maiha said Nigeria's cattle population, exceeding 20-million, consists largely of low-yield pastoralist breeds.
A Nigerian farm has already imported more than 200 heifers from Denmark, building its herd through intensive breeding, Maiha said.
So far, eight new pasture species have been registered, the first in 48 years, and a national strategy for animal genetic resources with support from the Food and Agriculture Organisation has been launched, he said.
“With more than 20.9-million cattle, 60-million sheep, and 1.4-million goats already, we are not starting from zero, we are building from strength,” Maiha said.
