Sudan's PM Kamil Idris dissolves government: state news agency

02 June 2025 - 11:30 By Nafisa Eltahir and Enas Alashray
Sudan army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan attends former UN official Kamil Idris swearing-in ceremony as Sudan's new prime minister in Port Sudan, Sudan, on May 31 2025.
Image: Sudan Transitional Sovereignty Council/Handout via REUTERS

Sudan's new Prime Minister Kamil Idris has dissolved the country's caretaker government, state news agency SUNA reported late on Sunday.

SUNA did not specify when a new government, the first since war broke out between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), would be announced.

Idris was appointed by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan's head of state. The RSF has said since earlier this year that it would form its own parallel government with allied parties.

Idris took the oath of office on Saturday as the country's first prime minister since a military-led coup in 2021.

In a speech on Sunday, he vowed to remain at equal distance from all political parties and to prioritise stability, security, and reconstruction in Sudan.

Reuters

