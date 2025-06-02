Africa

Tanzanian politician Tundu Lissu's lawyers ask UN to declare his detention arbitrary

02 June 2025 - 13:35 By Aaron Ross
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tanzanian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Tundu Lissu talks to his lawyer Jebra Kambole at the Kisutu resident magistrate's court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on April 10 2025. File photo.
Tanzanian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Tundu Lissu talks to his lawyer Jebra Kambole at the Kisutu resident magistrate's court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on April 10 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Emmanuel Herman

Lawyers for Tanzania's jailed opposition leader Tundu Lissu filed a complaint on Friday to the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention in a bid to ramp up international pressure for his release.

Lissu, chair of Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema and runner-up in the 2020 presidential election, was arrested last month and charged with treason, a capital offence, over comments he is alleged to have made calling on supporters to prevent national elections in October from going ahead.

Tanzania's government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While President Samia Suluhu Hassan has won plaudits for easing political repression, she has faced questions about unexplained abductions of government critics in recent months. Hassan, who will stand for re-election in October, has said her government respects human rights and ordered an investigation into the reported abductions.

Lissu's international lawyer, Robert Amsterdam, said the confidential complaint to the UN working group, which issues opinions but has no enforcement power, was part of a wider pressure campaign.

Tanzania releases Ugandan activist at border, Kenyan colleague alleges torture

Tanzania has released the second of two foreign activists who had come to support an opposition leader charged with treason, her organisation said on ...
News
1 week ago

The European Parliament this month adopted a resolution denouncing Lissu's arrest as politically motivated, and Amsterdam said he would petition the US state department to impose sanctions.

"Right down to prosecutors, judges, police — all the people that are involved in this false show trial had better be aware that they should protect their US assets," Amsterdam told Reuters.

In response to the European Parliament resolution, Tanzania's foreign ministry said outside criticisms about the case were based on "incomplete or partisan information".

The US state department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lissu, who was shot 16 times in a 2017 attack for which no one has ever been charged, will appear in court on Monday.

Before he appeared in court last week, authorities detained a Kenyan and a Ugandan rights activist who had come to attend the hearing. They were abandoned several days later near the borders of their home countries, and the Kenyan activist, Boniface Mwangi, said both were badly tortured while in custody.

Tanzanian officials have not responded to requests for comment about the allegation. Hassan has warned outsiders against "invading and interfering in our affairs".

Reuters

MORE:

Kenyan, Ugandan activists still in custody in Tanzania, law group says

A Kenyan and a Ugandan activist detained in Tanzania after travelling to observe a court appearance by a jailed opposition leader are still in ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Tanzania deports foreign activists supporting detained opposition leader Tundu Lissu

Tanzanian authorities arrested and later deported human rights activists from Kenya and Uganda who had travelled to Dar es Salaam to observe a ...
News
1 week ago

Tanzanian police arrest foreign activists supporting detained opposition leader Tundu Lissu

Tanzanian police have arrested prominent human rights activists from Kenya and Uganda who had travelled to Dar es Salaam to observe a hearing in the ...
News
1 week ago

Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu appears in court for treason trial

Tanzania's main opposition leader Tundu Lissu told his supporters to have no fear as he appeared in court on Monday for the first time since his ...
News
2 weeks ago

Tanzania arrests opposition official Amani Golugwa travelling to political conference

Tanzanian authorities arrested a senior opposition official as he was departing for a political conference in Belgium, his party said on Tuesday, as ...
News
2 weeks ago

Tanzania opposition party Chadema calls election ban unconstitutional

Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema said on Tuesday its disqualification from elections due later this year was unconstitutional, days after its ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at 17 South Africa
  2. Fezile Ngubane is a victim, not involved in Olorato Mongale's killing: police South Africa
  3. WATCH | Funeral service of Olorato Mongale South Africa
  4. Olorato Mongale murder suspect wanted to end his life, says last person to see ... South Africa
  5. Endumeni municipal manager resigns amid corruption allegations Politics

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep93 | Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, Hyundai Grand Creta, Nissan Navara, ...
Trump plans to boost steel tariffs, EU Commission regrets announcement | REUTERS