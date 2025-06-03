Africa

Anti-terror prosecutor investigates killing of Tunisian man in France

03 June 2025 - 15:45 By Layli Foroudi
The Tunisian man, who has not been officially identified but is thought be around 35, was shot dead by a neighbour late on Saturday in the town of Puget-sur-Argens, the local prosecutor said. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ENRIQUE RAMOS LOPEZ

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into whether the killing of a Tunisian national in southern France was a racially motivated crime "related to a terrorist undertaking".

The Tunisian man, who has not been officially identified but is thought be around 35, was shot dead by a neighbour late on Saturday in the town of Puget-sur-Argens, the local prosecutor said.

A 25-year-old Turkish national was also shot in the hand and taken to hospital after the incident.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office told Reuters on Monday that it was investigating charges of racially motivated assassination and attempted assassination related to a terrorist undertaking, as well as charges of involvement in a terrorist criminal group planning one or several violent crimes.

The prosecutor for the southern commune of Draguignan said on Sunday that the suspect was a 53-year-old man who practises shooting as a sport and who published what it said was hateful and racist content on his social media account before and after Saturday's killing.

