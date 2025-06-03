Africa

Eramet's shares slide as Gabon plans manganese ore export ban

03 June 2025 - 12:45 By Geert De Clercq, Gus Trompiz and Maxwell Akalaare Adombila
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
French mining group Eramet is the main shareholder in Gabon-based manganese mining firm Comilog, whose Moanda mine is the world's biggest for manganese. File photo.
French mining group Eramet is the main shareholder in Gabon-based manganese mining firm Comilog, whose Moanda mine is the world's biggest for manganese. File photo.
Image: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Shares in Eramet fell sharply on Monday after Gabon announced an export ban on unrefined manganese from 2029, potentially upending the French mining group's massive export-orientated production of the steel ingredient in the West African country.

Gabon's plan, announced by the government in a weekend statement, comes as several African countries — including Guinea with bauxite, Zimbabwe with lithium, and Mali and Tanzania with gold — seek to move from exporting raw material to local processing.

Demand for manganese, used in steel production and increasingly in electric vehicle batteries, has grown globally. Eramet is the main shareholder in Gabon-based manganese mining firm Comilog, whose Moanda mine is the world's biggest for manganese.

Eramet said in a statement that it noted the Gabonese government's intention to ban crude manganese exports from January 1, 2029 and would continue to work with the authorities "in a spirit of constructive partnership and mutual respect".

The group will aim to safeguard the 10,460 Gabonese jobs sustained by Comilog and Comilog railway transport unit Setrag, it added. Eramet shares fell as much as 5.5% before paring losses to trade about 4% lower by 8am GMT.

World Court backs Equatorial Guinea in islands dispute with Gabon

Judges at the International Court of Justice ruled on Monday that Equatorial Guinea has a legal claim to a cluster of small islands in potentially ...
News
2 weeks ago

President Brice Oligui Nguema, who ousted former president Ali Bongo in a coup in 2023 before being elected last month, is seeking to unite Gabon and reboot an embattled economy.

The West African oil exporter holds some of the world's richest manganese deposits, primarily operated by Comilog, as well as by Chinese companies, that export to China, Europe and America. Comilog, in which Gabon holds a minority stake, processes some manganese locally but mostly exports its ore.

The Moanda mine, and the Weda Bay nickel mine in Indonesia, have driven Eramet's growth in recent years while its historic nickel operation in New Caledonia has been drained by losses and social unrest.

In Indonesia, which previously banned nickel ore exports to develop a local industry, Eramet last week signed a memorandum of understanding with sovereign fund Danantara to study potential investments in nickel processing.

Reuters

READ MORE:

SIYABULELA GEBE | Secure the base: Ngũgĩ’s last lesson for a continent under siege

As the the hydra of fascism rears its head once again, Africa must dig in its heels, writes Siyabulela Gebe
Opinion & Analysis
8 hours ago

Barrick asks World Bank court to intervene in Mali proceedings

Barrick Mining has asked the arbitration tribunal of the World Bank to intervene in legal proceedings in Mali, as the miner faces the possibility of ...
News
3 days ago

Junta leader Nguema vows to rebuild Gabon after landslide vote win

The commanding win of junta leader Brice Oligui Nguema in Gabon's presidential election over the weekend gives him a seven-year mandate to turn the ...
News
1 month ago

Gabon’s leader Nguema elected president with 90.35% of vote, interior minister says

Brice Oligui Nguema, who led a coup in Gabon in August 2023, won Saturday's presidential election with 90.35% of votes cast, according to provisional ...
News
1 month ago

Gabon coup leader eyes seven-year mandate in presidential vote

Gabon's coup leader Brice Oligui Nguema looked to cement his grip on power as the oil-producing Central African nation held a presidential election ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Guest house managers in court for 'human trafficking' in Cape Town South Africa
  2. UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at 17 South Africa
  3. N3 reopened after truck driver blockade in Free State South Africa
  4. Body of missing Joburg schoolgirl Likhona Fose, 14, found in veld South Africa
  5. Tesla executives questioned Musk after he denied killing $25,000 EV project news

Latest Videos

Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, 3 June 2025
Presley Chweneyagae Memorial Service in Mmabatho