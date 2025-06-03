Africa

Kenyan and Ugandan activists say they were sexually assaulted in Tanzania

03 June 2025 - 13:45 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ugandan activist Agather Atuhaire and Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi, who were both detained upon their arrival in Dar es Salaam to attend the first court appearance of Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu, and later released, react as they address a press conference in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 2 2025.
Ugandan activist Agather Atuhaire and Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi, who were both detained upon their arrival in Dar es Salaam to attend the first court appearance of Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu, and later released, react as they address a press conference in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 2 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A Kenyan and a Ugandan human rights activist who were detained in Tanzania for several days last month said on Monday that Tanzanian security officers sexually assaulted them while in custody.

Spokespeople for Tanzania's government, foreign affairs ministry and police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the allegations by Kenya's Boniface Mwangi and Uganda's Agather Atuhaire.

The spokesperson for Kenya's ministry of foreign affairs and Uganda's information minister did not respond to calls seeking comment.

Mwangi and Atuhaire were detained after arriving in Dar es Salaam to attend the first court appearance of Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who faces treason charges.

Tanzanian authorities have not commented on Mwangi and Atuhaire's detentions, though in public remarks on May 19, the day they were detained, President Samia Suluhu Hassan warned foreign activists against "invading and interfering in our affairs."

After being taken into custody at their hotel in Dar es Salaam, Mwangi said they were blindfolded by police officers and taken to a house. He said that while questioning him about the whereabouts of his phone and laptop, his interrogators stripped him, blindfolded him and sexually assaulted him.

WATCH | Tanzania deports foreign activists supporting detained opposition leader Tundu Lissu

Tanzanian authorities arrested and later deported human rights activists from Kenya and Uganda who had travelled to Dar es Salaam to observe a ...
News
1 week ago

He cried as he described his ordeal at a press conference in Kenya's capital Nairobi, adding that the security personnel had also photographed him while assaulting him.

Atuhaire said she too had been blindfolded, tied up and similarly assaulted.

Both activists were eventually dumped near the borders of their countries, where they crossed back home.

Lissu, who came second in Tanzania's last presidential poll, was arrested in April and charged with treason over what prosecutors said was a speech calling on the public to rebel and disrupt elections due in October.

The case has highlighted a growing crackdown on opponents of Hassan, whose party has nominated her to stand in the October vote.

She won plaudits after coming to power in 2021 for easing the political repression that had proliferated under her predecessor, but has faced mounting criticism over a series of arrests and unexplained abductions of political opponents.

Hassan has said the government is committed to respecting human rights, and ordered an investigation into reported abductions last year.

READ MORE:

Explosion reported near Catholic shrine in Uganda's capital Kampala

An explosion was heard near a Roman Catholic shrine in Uganda's capital Kampala on Tuesday morning, Ugandan media reported.
News
8 hours ago

SIYABULELA GEBE | Secure the base: Ngũgĩ’s last lesson for a continent under siege

As the the hydra of fascism rears its head once again, Africa must dig in its heels, writes Siyabulela Gebe
Opinion & Analysis
13 hours ago

Kenyan, Ugandan activists still in custody in Tanzania, law group says

A Kenyan and a Ugandan activist detained in Tanzania after travelling to observe a court appearance by a jailed opposition leader are still in ...
News
1 week ago

Tanzanian police arrest foreign activists supporting detained opposition leader Tundu Lissu

Tanzanian police have arrested prominent human rights activists from Kenya and Uganda who had travelled to Dar es Salaam to observe a hearing in the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu appears in court for treason trial

Tanzania's main opposition leader Tundu Lissu told his supporters to have no fear as he appeared in court on Monday for the first time since his ...
News
2 weeks ago

Tanzania arrests opposition official Amani Golugwa travelling to political conference

Tanzanian authorities arrested a senior opposition official as he was departing for a political conference in Belgium, his party said on Tuesday, as ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Guest house managers in court for 'human trafficking' in Cape Town South Africa
  2. WATCH | Police car on the road with no door — here’s what happened South Africa
  3. UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at 17 South Africa
  4. Body of missing Joburg schoolgirl Likhona Fose, 14, found in veld South Africa
  5. Tesla executives questioned Musk after he denied killing $25,000 EV project news

Latest Videos

Victoria's Secret Shuts Down Website Amid "Security Incident" | E! News
How Gaza aid attack happened - timeline