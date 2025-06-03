Africa

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels executed civilians in DRC: Human Rights Watch

03 June 2025 - 11:45 By Jessica Donati and Sonia Rolley
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The M23 group seized parts of eastern DRC earlier this year. File photo.
The M23 group seized parts of eastern DRC earlier this year. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/ARLETTE BASHIZI

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) executed at least 21 civilians over two days in February in the eastern city of Goma, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report published on Tuesday.

The report covers incidents on February 22-23 in a Goma neighbourhood, offering a snapshot of the violence during the latest escalation of the decades-long conflict.

“Commanders and combatants who directly ordered or carried out abuses should be held criminally accountable,” Human Rights Watch said in the report.

M23 rebels have seized eastern DRC’s two largest cities, Goma and Bukavu, in an offensive that began in January. The unprecedented advance has killed thousands of people and forced hundreds of thousands to flee.

The 21 slain civilians included six men and one woman shot in the head near Katindo military camp in Goma on February 22. HRW said M23 were responsible, citing a witness.

DRC ex-president Kabila makes first public appearance in rebel-held Goma

The Democratic Republic of Congo's former president Joseph Kabila appeared for the first time in public in rebel-held territory in the country's ...
News
4 days ago

In a separate incident, M23 killed people and dumped their bodies at a construction site less than 100m away from the camp. These included a 15-year-old who was taken from his home and later found dead at the site, HRW said, citing a relative and a neighbour.

Goma's Kasika neighbourhood was targeted because it had previously housed DRC army barracks, HRW said.

The violence continued in the neighbourhood a day later on February 23 when M23 rounded up around 20 young men at a nearby sportsfield.

A witness told HRW the rebels accused the young men of being members of the army. Three that tried to run away were shot.

An M23 leader said the group would look into the allegations and publish the findings.

“HRW gives us an opportunity to mirror ourselves. We respect this organization despite its past accusations which proved to be false,” M23 leader Bertrand Bisimwa told Reuters.

DRC faces rising military costs, tax shortfall in revised 'combat budget'

The Democratic Republic of Congo is grappling with soaring military costs and declining tax revenues due to an offensive by Rwandan-backed rebels, ...
News
5 days ago

The overall toll in Goma is likely to be higher, HRW said, with medical workers reporting that over 50 bodies were collected from the Kasika area over the two-day period.

Other organisations have previously reported grievous crimes committed in eastern DRC since M23 seized swaths of territory.

Amnesty International in March said rebels had raided hospitals in Goma for wounded Congolese soldiers and taken 130 people including caregivers. Many were tortured and some are still missing.

Unicef reported a five-fold surge in rape cases treated across 42 health centres in eastern DRC, in February, describing it as the worst sexual violence seen there in years. Almost a third of the victims were children, Unicef said.

In one example, a mother reported that her six daughters, the youngest just 12 years old, were raped by armed men searching for food.

The conflict in eastern DRC is rooted in the spillover of Rwanda's 1994 genocide and the struggle over DRC's vast mineral resources. Rwanda denies UN allegations that it backs the M23, saying its forces are acting in self-defence against DRC's army and allied militias.

Reuters

MORE:

'We will remember them': SANDF pays tribute to fallen soldiers

The chief of the SANDF, Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, says the force is now at a critical phase of withdrawal from the Sadc Mission in the Democratic ...
News
4 days ago

DRC eyes US minerals deal by end of June, FT reports

Officials from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are optimistic they can reach a deal with Washington next month to secure US investment in ...
News
1 week ago

Ex-president Kabila calls DRC justice system 'instrument of oppression'

The Democratic Republic of Congo's former president Joseph Kabila on Friday lambasted the central African country's justice system, a day after the ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Logging in rebel-held DRC threatens gorillas, alarms environmentalists

Tropical forests in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that fell into rebel hands this year have seen a spike in illegal logging to produce ...
News
1 week ago

DRC Senate votes to lift immunity of former president Kabila

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's Senate voted overwhelmingly in favour of lifting former president Joseph Kabila's immunity from prosecution in ...
News
1 week ago

DRC ex-prime minister convicted of embezzlement in failed farm project

Matata Ponyo Mapon sentenced in absentia to forced labour along with SA businessman Christo Grobler, ex-central bank  governor Deogratias Mutombo
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Guest house managers in court for 'human trafficking' in Cape Town South Africa
  2. UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at 17 South Africa
  3. N3 reopened after truck driver blockade in Free State South Africa
  4. Body of missing Joburg schoolgirl Likhona Fose, 14, found in veld South Africa
  5. Tesla executives questioned Musk after he denied killing $25,000 EV project news

Latest Videos

Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, 3 June 2025
Presley Chweneyagae Memorial Service in Mmabatho