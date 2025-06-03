A UN convoy delivering food into Sudan's al-Fashir in North Darfur came under attack overnight, a spokesperson for the UN children's agency told Reuters on Tuesday, adding initial reports indicated “many casualties”.
“We have received information about a convoy with the UN World Food Programme and Unicef trucks being attacked last night while positioned in Al Koma, North Darfur, waiting for approval to proceed to al-Fashir,” a Unicef spokesperson said in response to questions.
She did not say who was responsible.
Famine conditions have previously been reported in al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur, as two years of war has cut off supplies.
UN convoy attacked on the way to Sudan’s al-Fashir, Unicef says
