Australia's Woodside Energy, which operates Senegal's Sangomar oil and gas field, has filed a complaint with the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes against the West African country over taxes, a spokesperson for the company said on Monday.
The complaint filed on May 30 named Senegal's ministry of petroleum and energy as the respondent. It gave no further details.
The company, which holds an 82% participating interest in Senegal's first offshore project, filed a court action in the country last August over a tax assessment dispute.
Both parties made progress to resolve outstanding tax issues, Woodside's spokesperson said. However, given the lack of resolution on certain matters, the company has filed a request for international arbitration, he added.
"Woodside strongly believes we have acted in accordance with applicable regulations ... and there are no outstanding taxes payable," the spokesperson said via e-mail.
Senegal's energy ministry was not immediately available for comment.
Reuters
Woodside Energy files arbitration proceedings against Senegal
Image: 123RF
Australia's Woodside Energy, which operates Senegal's Sangomar oil and gas field, has filed a complaint with the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes against the West African country over taxes, a spokesperson for the company said on Monday.
The complaint filed on May 30 named Senegal's ministry of petroleum and energy as the respondent. It gave no further details.
The company, which holds an 82% participating interest in Senegal's first offshore project, filed a court action in the country last August over a tax assessment dispute.
Both parties made progress to resolve outstanding tax issues, Woodside's spokesperson said. However, given the lack of resolution on certain matters, the company has filed a request for international arbitration, he added.
"Woodside strongly believes we have acted in accordance with applicable regulations ... and there are no outstanding taxes payable," the spokesperson said via e-mail.
Senegal's energy ministry was not immediately available for comment.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Nigeria's Dangote oil refinery extends US crude buying spree into July
Australia's Perenti secures R12bn mining contract in Burkina Faso
Eramet's shares slide as Gabon plans manganese ore export ban
Harmony's R18bn copper deal a 'sweet spot' for the company
Barrick asks World Bank court to intervene in Mali proceedings
Three suspects detained for storming Libya's state oil firm: attorney-general
AfDB cuts Africa's 2025 growth forecast on trade tariffs uncertainty
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos