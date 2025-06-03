The UN General Assembly on Tuesday elected Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Latvia and Liberia to the 15-member UN Security Council for two-year terms starting on January 1 2026.
The Security Council is the only UN body that can make legally binding decisions such as imposing sanctions and authorising use of force. It has five permanent veto-wielding members: Britain, China, France, Russia and the US.
The remaining 10 members are elected, with five new members joining every year.
Bahrain, Colombia, the DRC, Latvia and Liberia — who were all elected in uncontested slates — will replace Algeria, Sierra Leone, South Korea, Guyana and Slovenia.
To ensure geographical representation, seats are allocated to regional groups. But even if candidates are running unopposed in their group, they still need to win the support of more than two-thirds of the General Assembly.
Bahrain received 186 votes, the DRC 183 votes, Liberia 181 votes, Colombia 180 votes and Latvia 178 votes.
The General Assembly on Monday elected former German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock as president of the 193-member body for its 80th session, which begins in September.
Reuters
DRC among five countries elected to UN Security Council
Bahrain, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Latvia and Liberia elected to 15-member council for terms starting on January 1
Image: JANIS LAIZANS/REUTERS
