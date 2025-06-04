Egypt's net foreign assets (NFAs) fell by $1.5bn (R26.71bn) in April, central bank data showed on Wednesday, retreating from March, when the approval of the fourth review of the country's International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme sparked a jump.
NFAs slid to the equivalent of $13.54bn (R241.08bn), from $15.08bn (R268.50bn) at the end of March, according to Reuters calculations based on official central bank currency exchange rates.
In March NFAs jumped by $4.9bn (R87.25bn) after the IMF approved the disbursement to Egypt of $1.2bn (R21.37bn) after completing its review of the country's $8bn (R142.44bn )economic reform programme.
The IMF also approved a request for a $1.3bn (R23.15bn) arrangement under the IMF's resilience and sustainability facility.
The approvals led to an inflow of foreign investment in Egyptian pound treasury bills, bankers said.
Egypt had been using foreign assets, which include assets held by both the central bank and commercial banks, to help prop up its currency since as long ago as September 2021. Net foreign assets turned negative in February 2022 and only returned to positive territory in May last year.
Foreign assets increased in April at both the central bank and commercial banks, while foreign liabilities fell at both as well.
Reuters
Egypt's net foreign assets retreat in April after March jump
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egypt's net foreign assets (NFAs) fell by $1.5bn (R26.71bn) in April, central bank data showed on Wednesday, retreating from March, when the approval of the fourth review of the country's International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme sparked a jump.
NFAs slid to the equivalent of $13.54bn (R241.08bn), from $15.08bn (R268.50bn) at the end of March, according to Reuters calculations based on official central bank currency exchange rates.
In March NFAs jumped by $4.9bn (R87.25bn) after the IMF approved the disbursement to Egypt of $1.2bn (R21.37bn) after completing its review of the country's $8bn (R142.44bn )economic reform programme.
The IMF also approved a request for a $1.3bn (R23.15bn) arrangement under the IMF's resilience and sustainability facility.
The approvals led to an inflow of foreign investment in Egyptian pound treasury bills, bankers said.
Egypt had been using foreign assets, which include assets held by both the central bank and commercial banks, to help prop up its currency since as long ago as September 2021. Net foreign assets turned negative in February 2022 and only returned to positive territory in May last year.
Foreign assets increased in April at both the central bank and commercial banks, while foreign liabilities fell at both as well.
Reuters
MORE:
WATCH | More than 4-million refugees have fled Sudan civil war, says UN
At least 27 Palestinians killed near Gaza aid site: UN demands investigation
IMF says Egypt making progress, still needs to widen tax base
Egypt working to integrate railways into Asia-Europe trade
Egypt in talks to buy 40-60 LNG cargoes amid energy crunch: sources
Egypt's Suez Canal mulls discounts on transit fees to bring back traffic
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos