Africa

Egypt's net foreign assets retreat in April after March jump

04 June 2025 - 17:15 By Patrick Werr
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Hassan, 11, son of an Egyptian vendor, leads a goat at his family shop at a cattle market, as residents and livestock sellers grapple with economic challenges and soaring prices in Cairo, Egypt, on June 3 2025.
Hassan, 11, son of an Egyptian vendor, leads a goat at his family shop at a cattle market, as residents and livestock sellers grapple with economic challenges and soaring prices in Cairo, Egypt, on June 3 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egypt's net foreign assets (NFAs) fell by $1.5bn (R26.71bn) in April, central bank data showed on Wednesday, retreating from March, when the approval of the fourth review of the country's International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme sparked a jump.

NFAs slid to the equivalent of $13.54bn (R241.08bn), from $15.08bn (R268.50bn) at the end of March, according to Reuters calculations based on official central bank currency exchange rates.

In March NFAs jumped by $4.9bn (R87.25bn) after the IMF approved the disbursement to Egypt of $1.2bn (R21.37bn) after completing its review of the country's $8bn (R142.44bn )economic reform programme.

The IMF also approved a request for a $1.3bn (R23.15bn) arrangement under the IMF's resilience and sustainability facility.

The approvals led to an inflow of foreign investment in Egyptian pound treasury bills, bankers said.

Egypt had been using foreign assets, which include assets held by both the central bank and commercial banks, to help prop up its currency since as long ago as September 2021. Net foreign assets turned negative in February 2022 and only returned to positive territory in May last year.

Foreign assets increased in April at both the central bank and commercial banks, while foreign liabilities fell at both as well.

Reuters

MORE:

WATCH | More than 4-million refugees have fled Sudan civil war, says UN

The number of people who have fled Sudan since the beginning of its civil war in 2023 has surpassed 4-million, UN refugee agency officials said on ...
News
4 hours ago

At least 27 Palestinians killed near Gaza aid site: UN demands investigation

At least 27 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded by Israeli fire near a food distribution site in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, health ...
News
1 day ago

IMF says Egypt making progress, still needs to widen tax base

Egypt has made progress towards macroeconomic stability and has been streamlining tax and customs procedures, but still needs to widen its tax base, ...
News
1 week ago

Egypt working to integrate railways into Asia-Europe trade

Egypt is working to integrate the country into a railway network connecting Asia and Europe, but a long-planned bridge that would link Saudi Arabia ...
News
1 week ago

Egypt in talks to buy 40-60 LNG cargoes amid energy crunch: sources

Egypt is in talks with energy firms and trading houses to buy 40-60 cargoes of liquefied natural gas amid a worsening energy crunch ahead of peak ...
News
1 week ago

Egypt's Suez Canal mulls discounts on transit fees to bring back traffic

Egypt's Suez Canal Authority chief, Osama Rabie, says the authority is considering offering discounts ranging from 12% to 15% on transit fees to ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cold and rain predicted as KZN hosts 98th Comrades, snow on Monday South Africa
  2. Former traffic cop who shot dead wife's boyfriend sentenced to 12 years South Africa
  3. Petrol and diesel prices to drop at midnight news
  4. WATCH | Police car on the road with no door — here’s what happened South Africa
  5. Olorato Mongale's family steps aside from helping former suspect South Africa

Latest Videos

What are rare earth elements and why are they important? | REUTERS
Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, 3 June 2025