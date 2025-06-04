Africa

Local firms drive new growth phase in Nigeria's oil sector

Renaissance Energy plans $15bn investment over five years

04 June 2025 - 15:15 By Isaac Anyaogu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nigeria's first locally developed and operated onshore crude terminal, Otakikpo, began loading operations on Monday, while Shell loaded the first crude cargo through the 360,000 bpd capacity terminal, opening up potential drilling prospects for over 40 stranded fields in the region. File photo.
Nigeria's first locally developed and operated onshore crude terminal, Otakikpo, began loading operations on Monday, while Shell loaded the first crude cargo through the 360,000 bpd capacity terminal, opening up potential drilling prospects for over 40 stranded fields in the region. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Richard Carson

Nigeria is witnessing a significant shift in its oil and gas landscape as local companies expand their roles, driving a new phase of potential sectoral growth and innovation.

Leading the charge are companies which bought onshore and shallow-water assets from oil majors planning billions of dollars of investments to develop abandoned fields.

Smaller producers are also pulling their weight, for example Nigeria's first locally developed and operated onshore crude terminal, Otakikpo, began loading operations on Monday. Built by Green Energy Limited and located in the OML 11 block near Port Harcourt, it marks a milestone in local capacity.

Shell loaded the first crude cargo through the 360,000 bpd capacity terminal on Monday, opening up potential drilling prospects for over 40 stranded fields in the region.

Similarly, Conoil Producing Limited recently shipped the first cargo of its new Obodo crude blend from the onshore OML 150 in the Niger Delta. The cargo was lifted by Oando Trading, a subsidiary of Oando Plc which bought ENI's divested assets.

Following this trend, Renaissance Africa Energy — after acquiring Shell's onshore assets — is committing to investing $15bn (R266.77bn) over the next five years in its oil and gas operations. The company aims not only to balance its portfolio by increasing crude oil production but also to double its gas output once a key local gas pipeline is completed.

Nigeria's Dangote oil refinery extends US crude buying spree into July

Nigeria's Dangote oil refinery will import at least 5-million barrels of US WTI crude oil in July, three trading sources told Reuters, extending its ...
News
2 days ago

Similarly, Seplat Energy, following its acquisition of ExxonMobil's Nigerian shallow-water assets, recently announced plans to reopen 400 previously shut-in wells. CEO Roger Brown said the company is set to invest up to $320m (R5.69bn) this year in drilling campaigns and infrastructure, with the goal of boosting crude production to around 140,000 barrels per day.

"We are focused on reviving existing wells, expanding drilling campaigns, and increasing gas volumes," Brown said during the company's annual general meeting.

While these developments show the increasing role local producers are playing amidst government reforms, they are also grappling with challenges.

"These operators face higher costs due to security challenges, community disputes, oil theft and ageing infrastructure — a key aspect of reducing costs for operators will be addressing these challenges," said Mikolah Judson, an analyst at global risk consultancy, Control Risk.

These local players, signal a new phase for Nigeria's oil and gas sector and could provide support for the government's plan to raise oil output by additional 1 million barrels per day (bpd) next year, head of Nigeria's oil regulator said.

They now account for over half of Nigeria's oil production from around 40% before the oil majors completed their divestment programmes according to the regulator's data.

Reuters

MORE:

Nigeria's defence chief proposes fencing borders to curb insecurity

Nigeria's defence chief on Tuesday called for the country's borders with its four neighbours to be completely fenced to curb the entrance of armed ...
News
6 hours ago

Woodside Energy files arbitration proceedings against Senegal

Australia's Woodside Energy, which operates Senegal's Sangomar oil and gas field, has filed a complaint with the World Bank's International Centre ...
News
1 day ago

IN PICS | Death toll in Nigeria floods rises to 151

Flooding in Nigeria's Niger state this week has killed 151 people and forced several thousand from their homes, an emergency official told Reuters on ...
News
2 days ago

Nigeria offers oil tax relief for cost-cutting measures

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has signed an executive order introducing a performance-driven framework for oil sector operators, designed to link ...
News
5 days ago

Three suspects detained for storming Libya's state oil firm: attorney-general

Three suspects have been detained for allegedly storming the Libyan state oil firm's headquarters in Tripoli, the country's attorney-general said on ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cold and rain predicted as KZN hosts 98th Comrades, snow on Monday South Africa
  2. Former traffic cop who shot dead wife's boyfriend sentenced to 12 years South Africa
  3. Petrol and diesel prices to drop at midnight news
  4. WATCH | Police car on the road with no door — here’s what happened South Africa
  5. Olorato Mongale's family steps aside from helping former suspect South Africa

Latest Videos

What are rare earth elements and why are they important? | REUTERS
Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, 3 June 2025