Nigeria's defence chief proposes fencing borders to curb insecurity

04 June 2025 - 11:15 By Ope Adetayo
Nigeria's defence chief of staff Gen Christopher Musa told a security conference in the capital Abuja on Tuesday that border management is critical. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Christophe Van Der Perre

Nigeria's defence chief on Tuesday called for the country's borders with its four neighbours to be completely fenced to curb the entrance of armed groups amid escalating insecurity.

Nigeria's military has been strained by widespread security issues, particularly a 16-year insurgency in the northeast led by Islamist militant group Boko Haram and its offshoot Islamic State West Africa Province. Security forces and civilians have been attacked and killed and tens of thousands of people have been displaced.

Defence chief of staff Gen Christopher Musa, who spoke at a security conference in the capital Abuja, said "border management is very critical", citing Pakistan's 1,350km fence with Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia's 1,400km barrier with Iraq as successful precedents.

This is the first time a top Nigerian official has publicly suggested such a measure.

"Other countries, because of the level of insecurity they have, had to fence their borders," he said.

Nigeria borders Niger, Cameroon, Benin and Chad, which are all grappling with escalating militant campaigns across the Sahel.

Nigerian authorities often attribute its prolonged insurgency, including recent attacks on military stations, to foreign fighter infiltration.

Nigeria's longest border — 1,975km — is with Cameroon in the northeast, a Boko Haram hotspot. It also shares 1,500km with Niger and 85km with Chad, nations that have lost territory to armed groups.

Musa warned Nigeria's perceived wealth makes it a target.

"It is Nigeria that everybody is interested in. That is why we need to secure fully and take control of our borders," he said. "It is critical for our survival and sovereignty.

Reuters

