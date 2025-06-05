Republic of Congo's dollar bond slides after Trump travel ban

The Republic of Congo's international bond dropped in early trade on Thursday after the country was included in a list whose citizens are banned from travelling to the US.
The bond, which matures in 2029, fell by 2.5 cents on the dollar to bid at $83.50, Tradeweb data showed.
US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday banning the citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States, citing threats. Seven of the countries are African.
Image: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
