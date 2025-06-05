Africa

WATCH | Zambia's former president Edgar Lungu has died, his party says

Ex-president had been receiving 'specialised treatment' in South Africa

05 June 2025 - 15:25 By Chris Mfula and Chiwoyu Sinyangwe
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Zambia's former president Edgar Lungu addresses the UN General Assembly in New York, on September 25 2019. File photo.
Zambia's former president Edgar Lungu addresses the UN General Assembly in New York, on September 25 2019. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Zambia's former president Edgar Lungu has died aged 68, his political party the Patriotic Front said on Thursday.

Lungu was head of state of the Southern African country between 2015 and 2021, when he lost an election to current President Hakainde Hichilema.

"The former president, who has been receiving specialised treatment in South Africa, died today on Thursday June 5" the Patriotic Front's statement on Facebook said.

The party said Lungu's daughter and a family lawyer had confirmed that Lungu had died.

Reuters

READ MORE:

EU picks 13 new critical material projects, including in South Africa

The EU on Wednesday announced 13 new raw material projects outside the bloc to increase its supplies of metals and minerals essential for it to stay ...
News
1 day ago

Local debt markets could shield Africa as funding sources shrink, Moody's says

African countries should focus on developing liquid local debt markets in their home currencies to protect them from global volatility and fickle ...
News
1 day ago

Bill Gates to direct majority of $200bn pledge towards Africa’s future

Gates Foundation chair Bill Gates has announced that the majority of his $200bn spend over the next 20 years will go to Africa with a focus on ...
News
2 days ago

Zambia to resume work on power line link to Tanzania: World Bank official

Zambia will resume construction of a power line linking it to East Africa, creating one of the largest energy markets in the world, a senior World ...
News
1 month ago

Zambia copper output up 12% last year as key mines recover

Zambia's copper output rose 12% in 2024, buoyed by a recovery in production at key mines as the government counts on the sector to drive economic ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former traffic cop who shot dead wife's boyfriend sentenced to 12 years South Africa
  2. Cold and rain predicted as KZN hosts 98th Comrades, snow on Monday South Africa
  3. Petrol and diesel prices to drop at midnight news
  4. Trump bans nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns World
  5. Cape Town labour court reinstates driver sacked for negligence at African Bank South Africa

Latest Videos

UP lecturer runs Comrades Marathon to support missing middle students
Hugo Broos | “The way i work has always been the same and i do it my way” | ...