Africa

World Bank to resume Uganda funding after halt over anti-LGBT law

05 June 2025 - 09:45 By Elias Biryabarema
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act prescribes the death penalty for certain same-sex acts. The World Bank halted funding to the country in August 2023 over the act. File image.
Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act prescribes the death penalty for certain same-sex acts. The World Bank halted funding to the country in August 2023 over the act. File image.
Image: Brandan Reynolds

The World Bank said on Thursday it will resume funding to Uganda, nearly two years after the global lender suspended new financing to the country in response to an anti-LGBT law that imposes penalties including death and life imprisonment.

The bank halted funding to the East African country in August 2023 after Uganda's parliament passed the Anti-Homosexuality Act (AHA), saying the law contradicted its values.

The bank had worked with Ugandan authorities to put in place strong measures to mitigate against potential harm from the law, a World Bank spokesperson told Reuters via e-mail.

"We have now determined the mitigation measures rolled out over the last several months in all ongoing projects in Uganda to be satisfactory," said the spokesperson, who asked not to be named.

"Consequently the bank has prepared three new projects in sectors with significant development needs — social protection, education, and forced displacement/refugees — which have been approved by the Board."

Trans refugees fear abuse, death as Kenya plans to integrate camps

Weeks after the launch of an ambitious plan to integrate refugees into Kenyan society, some transgender refugees say they would rather return home ...
News
1 week ago

The World Bank is one of Uganda's biggest sources of external financing, especially in infrastructure construction in the transport sector.

AHA mandates the death penalty for so-called "aggravated homosexuality" which includes among other categories having same-sex relations with a disabled person or where gay sex results in transmission of a terminal illness to a victim.

It also decrees a 20-year sentence for "promoting" homosexuality.

Reuters

 

 

READ MORE:

Kenyan and Ugandan activists say they were sexually assaulted in Tanzania

Spokespeople for Tanzania's government, foreign affairs ministry and police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the allegations by ...
News
1 day ago

Explosion reported near Catholic shrine in Uganda's capital Kampala

An explosion was heard near a Roman Catholic shrine in Uganda's capital Kampala on Tuesday morning, Ugandan media reported.
News
2 days ago

Uganda passes law to restore military prosecutions of civilians

Uganda's parliament on Tuesday passed an amended law that permits military tribunals to try civilians, prompting protests from the opposition who ...
News
2 weeks ago

Dion George 'proud to be SA's first openly gay minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment'

Forestry, fisheries and the environment minister Dion George has proudly declared himself openly gay.
Politics
3 months ago

Ghana parliament recalled for urgent business after LGBTQ+ row

Ghana's parliament, which has been adjourned since March following a row between the speaker and the president over an anti-LGBT bill, will reconvene ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former traffic cop who shot dead wife's boyfriend sentenced to 12 years South Africa
  2. Cold and rain predicted as KZN hosts 98th Comrades, snow on Monday South Africa
  3. Petrol and diesel prices to drop at midnight news
  4. Olorato Mongale's family steps aside from helping former suspect South Africa
  5. Cape Town labour court reinstates driver sacked for negligence at African Bank South Africa

Latest Videos

Presley Chweneyagae Memorial Service in Pretoria
Inside the Future: A Conversation with Vuyo Mpako from NEXT176