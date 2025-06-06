Africa

Equatorial Guinea on travel ban for visa overstays, says US official

06 June 2025 - 11:08 By Jessica Donati
Equatorial Guinea is among seven African countries on the list of 12 included in Trump administration's travel ban. File photo.
Equatorial Guinea is among seven African countries on the list of 12 included in Trump administration's travel ban. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The Trump administration has banned citizens from the African nation of Equatorial Guinea from entering the US on account of the high number of nationals overstaying their visas, the US ambassador said on Thursday.

Equatorial Guinea is among seven African countries on the list of 12 included in the administration's travel ban. The others include Chad, Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Somalia, Libya and Sudan.

Ambassador David Gilmour said in a statement posted on X that around 70% of students from Equatorial Guinea overstay their visas, along with 22% of business travellers and tourists.

The directive comes as the administration is cracking down on illegal immigration. The travel ban will take effect on June 9, 2025 at 12.01am EDT (4.01am GMT). Visas issued before that date will not be revoked.

"If you know someone who is presently in the United States without a valid visa, tell them to return to Equatorial Guinea immediately," Gilmour said.

The government in Equatorial Guinea did not immediately comment on the ban.

Reuters

