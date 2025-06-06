Africa

Ethiopia's cabinet approves 31% budget increase for 2025/26

06 June 2025 - 14:05 By Dawit Endeshaw
Ethiopian Muslim faithful sing during the Eid al-Adha celebration at the Addis Ababa stadium in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on June 6 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Ethiopia's cabinet has approved a nearly 2-trillion birr (R265.12bn) budget for the 2025/26 financial year starting in July, a 31% increase from the previous year, the prime minister's office said on Thursday.

The East African nation, which struck a four-year deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last July, is in the midst of far-reaching economic reforms, including the floatation of its birr currency and a push to restructure its debt.

Last week Ethiopia and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement on the third review of the $3.4bn (R60.83bn) loan programme from the lender.

The 2025/26 budget will support national security, increase production and productivity, and help people affected by disasters, the prime minister's office said in a statement, adding that it will be sent to the parliament for approval.

In June last year Ethiopia set spending for 2024/25 at 971.2-billion birr (R128.74bn), and in November said it planned to spend a further 581.98-billion birr (R77.15bn) to help subsidise costs of fertiliser, oil, fuel and medicine.

Reuters

