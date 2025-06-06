Africa

Ghana endorses Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara

06 June 2025 - 12:35 By Ahmed Eljechtimi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Western Sahara conflict dates back to 1975 and pits Morocco, which considers the territory as its own, against the Algeria-backed Polisario front, which seeks an independent state called the Sahrawi Republic. Stock photo.
The Western Sahara conflict dates back to 1975 and pits Morocco, which considers the territory as its own, against the Algeria-backed Polisario front, which seeks an independent state called the Sahrawi Republic. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/pixander

Ghana said on Thursday it views a Moroccan autonomy plan as the sole basis to settle the Western Sahara dispute within the framework of the UN, aligning itself with a growing number of Western, African and Arab countries that back Rabat's position on the dispute.

The long-frozen conflict pits Morocco, which considers the desert territory as its own, against the Algeria-backed Polisario front, which seeks an independent state there.

Ghana considers the autonomy plan "as the only realistic and sustainable basis to a mutually agreed solution to the issue", said a joint statement issued after talks between Ghana's foreign minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita in Rabat.

The UN should remain the exclusive framework for finding a solution to the issue, the statement said.

The position was expressed few days after similar stands by Kenya and the UK, reflecting a diplomatic shift in Morocco's favour.

UK backs Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara, says foreign minister

Britain's foreign minister David Lammy said on Sunday that the UK considers Morocco's autonomy proposal as the most feasible basis to resolve the ...
News
3 days ago

Ghana and Morocco also agreed to promote defense cooperation and work on a visa waiver deal. With Morocco home to fertilizers and phosphates giant OCP, the two countries agreed to cooperate on food security, the statement said.

Moroccan fertilisers will help Ghana develop cocoa farming and reduce dependence on food imports, worth $3bn (R53.35bn) annually, Okudzeto Ablakwa told reporters.

Ghana, part of the Morocco-Nigeria pipeline deal, backs Morocco's initiative to help landlocked Sahel states access global trade through the Atlantic, he said.

Moroccan minister Bourita said Ghana's position on the conflict was conducive to bilateral cooperation.

The Moroccan autonomy plan has gathered steam since the US recognised Rabat's sovereignty over the disputed territory in 2020, followed by France last July.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ghana ‘caught in the middle’ over debt

Afreximbank has signalled that Ghana has kept up loan repayments to it, two sources told Reuters, potentially setting Accra on a collision course ...
Business Times
5 days ago

Kenya backs Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara: joint statement

Kenya said on Monday it supports Morocco's plan to give the disputed region of Western Sahara autonomy under the North African kingdom's sovereignty, ...
News
1 week ago

France expels Algerian officials in tit-for-tat measure, minister says ties 'totally blocked'

France's foreign ministry summoned a senior Algerian diplomat on Wednesday to inform him that Paris was expelling Algerians holding diplomatic ...
News
3 weeks ago

French development agency to invest in Morocco-ruled Western Sahara

The French Development Agency says it will invest €150m (R3.05bn) in Western Sahara in 2025-2026, following Paris's recognition of Morocco's ...
News
3 weeks ago

Moroccan proposal should be sole basis for Western Sahara talks, says US

Talks to resolve the conflict over Western Sahara should take place on the sole basis of a Moroccan plan that would give the region some autonomy ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'A white advocate would not have the gall': judge slams counsel who asked for ... South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa tells 'gum-chewing' Nkabane to explain her behaviour in parliamentary ... South Africa
  3. Former traffic cop who shot dead wife's boyfriend sentenced to 12 years South Africa
  4. Trump bans nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns World
  5. Blogger Mann will not be silenced on Two Oceans Marathon matter: court South Africa

Latest Videos

US sanctions ICC judges; Rubio says court’s cases are ‘baseless and politicised’
Microplastics in Brazil river among world's highest: study | REUTERS