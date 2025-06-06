Africa

Mali hearing on Barrick's suspended Loulo-Gounkoto complex adjourned to June 12

06 June 2025 - 15:55 By Tiemoko Diallo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Barrick Mining, previously called Barrick Gold, has said operations can only resume when the Malian government removes the restrictions on gold exports imposed in November. File image.
Barrick Mining, previously called Barrick Gold, has said operations can only resume when the Malian government removes the restrictions on gold exports imposed in November. File image.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A Malian court has adjourned until June 12 a hearing on whether to put the Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex, suspended since January due to a dispute between its owner Barrick Mining and Mali's government, under provisional administration, a judge said on Thursday.

The government's request to appoint an administrator comes amid soaring gold prices, and signals its desire to end the standoff and reopen the complex.

Granting the request would represent a major escalation of a years-long dispute over taxes and ownership between the West African country and the Canadian miner, which suspended operations in January after authorities blocked its exports and seized its gold stock.

Barrick Mining, previously called Barrick Gold, has said operations can only resume when the Malian government removes the restrictions on gold exports imposed in November.

Barrick asks World Bank court to intervene in Mali proceedings

Barrick Mining has asked the arbitration tribunal of the World Bank to intervene in legal proceedings in Mali, as the miner faces the possibility of ...
News
1 week ago

As a shareholder in the mining complex, the Malian state last month asked the Bamako Commercial Court to appoint a provisional administrator to take over the mines.

Barrick and the military-led government have been at odds since 2023 over the implementation of a new mining code that raises taxes and gives the government a greater share in the gold mines.

Outside of court, negotiations between the two sides continue, according to two people close to the talks. Barrick has also launched an international arbitration case against Mali over the dispute.

Gold prices hit a record $3,500.05 per ounce on April 22.

Reuters

MORE:

Mali says two more army posts attacked as jihadist violence escalates

Islamist militants hit two more military installations on Wednesday and Thursday, Mali's army said, the latest in a quick spate of attacks that the ...
News
5 hours ago

JNIM insurgents kill dozens in Mali base and attack Timbuktu, say sources

An Al Qaeda-linked jihadist group active in West Africa's Sahel region has claimed an attack on a military base in Mali on Sunday that two sources ...
News
3 days ago

IN PICS | Jihadist violence and coups test Ecowas bloc on 50th anniversary

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) faces growing threats of terrorism, climate change, military coups and poverty, its most ...
News
1 week ago

Mali hearing on Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto mines postponed to May 22

A Malian court hearing scheduled for Thursday on whether to put Barrick Mining's Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex under provisional administration has ...
News
3 weeks ago

Kodal says Mali lithium exports blocked due to permit delays

Regulatory hurdles in Mali have left British miner Kodal Minerals unable to export more than 20,000 metric tons of lithium concentrate, its chief ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'A white advocate would not have the gall': judge slams counsel who asked for ... South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa tells 'gum-chewing' Nkabane to explain her behaviour in parliamentary ... South Africa
  3. Former traffic cop who shot dead wife's boyfriend sentenced to 12 years South Africa
  4. Trump bans nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns World
  5. Blogger Mann will not be silenced on Two Oceans Marathon matter: court South Africa

Latest Videos

Petrobras: fuelling the future or stuck in the past? | FT Film
US travel ban will not hinder Los Angeles Olympics, LA28 CEO says | REUTERS