Africa

Russia says plan to boost role in Africa includes 'sensitive' security ties

09 June 2025 - 13:38 By Dmitry Antonov
Ruled by a military junta since 2020, Mali has been battling ethnic Tuareg rebels in its north with Russian Wagner mercenaries after it cut military co-operation ties with Western powers including EU countries. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ZABELIN

Russia plans to step up co-operation with African countries including in “sensitive areas” such as defence and security, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Russian mercenary group Wagner said last week it was leaving Mali after helping the military junta in its fight against Islamist militants. The Africa Corps, a Kremlin-controlled paramilitary force, said it would remain in the West African country.

Asked what this meant for Russia's role in Africa, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: “The Russian presence in Africa is growing. We intend to comprehensively develop our interaction with African countries, focusing primarily on economic and investment interaction.

“This also corresponds to and extends to such sensitive areas as defence and security. In this regard, Russia will also continue interaction and co-operation with African states.”

Russia's growing security role in parts of the continent, including in countries such as Mali, Central African Republic and Equatorial Guinea, is viewed with concern by the West, and has come at the expense of France and the US.

Russia's Africa Corps was created with the Russian defence ministry's support after Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and commander Dmitry Utkin led a failed mutiny against the Russian army leadership in June 2023 and were killed two months later in a jet aeroplane crash.

About 70%-80% of the Africa Corps is made up of former Wagner members, according to several Telegram chats used by Russian mercenaries seen by Reuters.

Reuters

