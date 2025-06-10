Africa

Mpox still a health emergency: WHO

10 June 2025 - 11:45 By Jennifer Rigby and Nilutpal Timsina
Mpox is a viral infection that spreads through close contact and typically causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. It is usually mild, but can be lethal. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The mpox outbreak is still a public health emergency, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday, with the health body's director-general issuing a revised set of temporary recommendations.

The WHO first declared the emergency in August last year, when an outbreak of a new form of mpox spread from the badly-hit Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring countries.

A public health emergency of international concern is WHO's highest form of alert.

