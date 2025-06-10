Senegalese-Italian social media sensation Khaby Lame, the world’s most-followed TikTok creator, was detained by US immigration authorities and forced to “self-deport” after overstaying his visa following a high-profile appearance at the Met Gala in May.
The 25-year-old influencer — whose real name is Seringe Khabane Lame and who holds Italian citizenship — was stopped by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on June 6, officials confirmed.
According to a recent post on Instagram, Lame is now in Brazil.
Lame, who has amassed 162-million followers on TikTok for his trademark silent reaction videos and comedic content, had been in the US for several public engagements, including the Met Gala held in New York in early May. Sources suggest his travel documents allowed only a temporary stay, and he failed to exit the country before the visa’s expiry.
Rather than face formal removal proceedings, Lame was reportedly offered the opportunity to “self-deport”, a voluntary departure process often used in immigration cases involving public figures or first-time offenders.
It remains unclear whether Lame will face additional restrictions on future travel to the US. Representatives for the star have not commented publicly on the matter.
TikTok star Khaby Lame detained in US for visa violation, ‘self-deports’
The TikTok sensation attended the Met Gala before his visa expired
Image: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images
Lame, who rose to global fame during the pandemic with his humorous takes on over-complicated life hacks, has used his platform to promote unity and humour without the use of words, making him a cross-cultural icon.
The US state department has not commented on whether Lame’s visa status will impact future appearances or brand partnerships in America.
TimesLIVE
